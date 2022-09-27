ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Celtics Wouldn’t Keep Udoka From New HC Job

Amid Ime Udoka’s one-year suspension, the Celtics “won’t stand in the way” if the coach pursues a coaching position elsewhere, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Wojnarowski added that there are teams who have been trying to find “preliminary understanding” of why Udoka was suspended before potentially pursuing him as a head coaching candidate.
Report: Udoka Used Crude Language Toward Employee Before Relationship

An independent law firm that assisted with the investigation into Celtics coach Ime Udoka found that he used crude language toward a subordinate that preceded an inappropriate workplace relationship, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics organization found the language used by Udoka, a workplace superior,...
Nets Star Kevin Durant Asks to ‘Move Past’ Offseason Drama

View the original article to see embedded media. Nets star Kevin Durant is already sick of answering questions regarding his offseason trade request from Brooklyn that was eventually rescinded in favor of him staying with the franchise. “Can we move on past that at some point?” Durant asked reporters on...
