Buffalo Bills hosting veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes

All-Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes is visiting the Buffalo Bills, who have a dire need at the position due to injuries.

Rhodes, 32, is a nine-year veteran and former first-round pick with 13 career interceptions in 133 games.

Buffalo kicked the tires on Rhodes in July, when it became clear top cornerback Tre’Davious White would begin the year on the shelf. Since the season began, White has had lots of company.

Safety Micah Hyde was lost for the season with a neck injury last week at Miami, and cornerback Christian Benford fractured his hand in the loss to the Dolphins. The Bills began that game with White, Dane Jackson (neck) and safety Jordan Poyer (foot) unavailable.

“You try to do your best with the resources you have,” coach Sean McDermott said in an update to the team’s health status in the secondary.

Rhodes spent the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, starting 29 games with three interceptions and 81 tackles.

Drafted 25th overall in 2013, Rhodes played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2013-19 and made the Pro Bowl three times.

–Field Level Media

Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
