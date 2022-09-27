ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
mainepublic.org

Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut

Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

9 fabulous fall getaways in (and near) Connecticut

Looking for a fall getaway? Here are 9 unforgettable destinations in and near Connecticut, including a vintage steam train and riverboat, a road-racing mecca, a Halloween hotbed along the Hudson and more. Pick your pleasure at this one-stop spot for a whimsical fall experience. Perhaps you’ve picked blueberries or peaches...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Arooga's to bring sports betting to Shelton

SHELTON — Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar — in partnership with the Connecticut Lottery Corp. — is launching a new retail sports betting location at its Shelton restaurant. The site will offer the PlaySugarHouse Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform from Rush Street Interactive, which is...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows

A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut for the first weekend of October

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of October, and it's bringing with it pumpkins, scarecrows, and haunted trails!. Look below for more family-friendly oriented activities to do this weekend. Want to get more scared and hyped for Halloween? Head here for a list of haunted trails and attractions in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Romanacci expands restaurant at Westport train station

WESTPORT — Romanacci opened at the Westport train station about a year ago in the midst of the pandemic — the newest of its four locations. Now brothers and owners Maurizio and Graziano Ricci are expanding Romanacci again, this time into the space next door in Westport. The expansion will include a lounge and private space, as well as new menu items.
WESTPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose

My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
DANBURY, CT
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where to score National Coffee Day deals in Connecticut

(WTNH) – National Coffee Day is Thursday, September 29 and there are several ways you can score deals on your morning (or afternoon) coffee runs. Here’s a list of places that will have deals for National Coffee Day: Dunkin’: Dunkin’ is offering DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Community news: Darien’s Tokeneke School prepares to celebrate fall with Pumpkin Carnival, and more

Tokeneke Elementary School is scheduled to hold its Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the school on Old Farm Road in Darien. The event, organized by the Tokeneke Parent Teacher Organization, will feature a variety of mechanical rides, rides suitable for young children, boardwalk games, lawn games, art activities, face painting, bounce houses and prizes.
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington chamber's WOW! Forum features six speakers

TORRINGTON — Northwest Connecticut’s Chamber of Commerce proudly presents the 18th annual WOW! Forum, a day long professional women’s conference featuring motivational speakers intended to inspire, challenge and energize participants. The WOW! Forum, celebrating its 18th year, is set for Oct. 7 and will be held at...
TORRINGTON, CT
woodbridgetownnews.com

Woodbridge Native Brings Home National Title

A panel of distinguished judges chose Gabriella Durso as the 2022 USA National SLICC Ambassador. The crowning took place at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. The national pageant was live streamed to thousands of viewers from around the nation. Gabi is a 10-year old, 5th grade student at...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
WTNH

In Your Neighborhood: Dennis House emcees 40 under 40 event in Plantsville

PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 was in your neighborhood Tuesday night at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville. Some of the state’s rising stars were honored at the Hartford Business Journal’s 40 under 40 event. 40 young professionals under the age of 40 represented fields in business, arts, healthcare and technology and were recognized for […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Remnants of Hurricane Ian to Arrive in Connecticut This Weekend

NBC Connecticut meteorologists continue to track Hurricane Ian. The system intensified back into hurricane status Thursday evening and is foretasted to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Friday. The system will start to break apart as it moves over land. Some of the precipitation from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Former CT residents survive Hurricane Ian's wrath in Florida

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former Connecticut residents now living in Florida were surveying the damage to their homes on Thursday, after Hurricane Ian swept across the southwest corner of the state. "It was a pretty rough storm even though we were on the...
FLORIDA STATE

