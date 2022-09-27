Read full article on original website
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
WTNH.com
Starstruck: 10 celebrities you didn’t know were from Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — To us, our favorite stars and celebrities may only exist on the big screen (or small screen, if you’re on TikTok). But, most of our icons didn’t get their start in Hollywood. In fact, Connecticut is home to dozens of famous people! From an...
mainepublic.org
Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut
Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
NewsTimes
9 fabulous fall getaways in (and near) Connecticut
Looking for a fall getaway? Here are 9 unforgettable destinations in and near Connecticut, including a vintage steam train and riverboat, a road-racing mecca, a Halloween hotbed along the Hudson and more. Pick your pleasure at this one-stop spot for a whimsical fall experience. Perhaps you’ve picked blueberries or peaches...
Register Citizen
Arooga's to bring sports betting to Shelton
SHELTON — Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar — in partnership with the Connecticut Lottery Corp. — is launching a new retail sports betting location at its Shelton restaurant. The site will offer the PlaySugarHouse Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform from Rush Street Interactive, which is...
Register Citizen
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut for the first weekend of October
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of October, and it's bringing with it pumpkins, scarecrows, and haunted trails!. Look below for more family-friendly oriented activities to do this weekend. Want to get more scared and hyped for Halloween? Head here for a list of haunted trails and attractions in the state.
Register Citizen
Romanacci expands restaurant at Westport train station
WESTPORT — Romanacci opened at the Westport train station about a year ago in the midst of the pandemic — the newest of its four locations. Now brothers and owners Maurizio and Graziano Ricci are expanding Romanacci again, this time into the space next door in Westport. The expansion will include a lounge and private space, as well as new menu items.
Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose
My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again. Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.
Where to score National Coffee Day deals in Connecticut
(WTNH) – National Coffee Day is Thursday, September 29 and there are several ways you can score deals on your morning (or afternoon) coffee runs. Here’s a list of places that will have deals for National Coffee Day: Dunkin’: Dunkin’ is offering DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase […]
Register Citizen
Community news: Darien’s Tokeneke School prepares to celebrate fall with Pumpkin Carnival, and more
Tokeneke Elementary School is scheduled to hold its Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the school on Old Farm Road in Darien. The event, organized by the Tokeneke Parent Teacher Organization, will feature a variety of mechanical rides, rides suitable for young children, boardwalk games, lawn games, art activities, face painting, bounce houses and prizes.
Register Citizen
Torrington chamber's WOW! Forum features six speakers
TORRINGTON — Northwest Connecticut’s Chamber of Commerce proudly presents the 18th annual WOW! Forum, a day long professional women’s conference featuring motivational speakers intended to inspire, challenge and energize participants. The WOW! Forum, celebrating its 18th year, is set for Oct. 7 and will be held at...
Register Citizen
Snowy owl hit by car in Stratford now an 'ambassador' at CT rehab center
A snowy owl that was hit by a car in Stratford late last year will never fly again, but the radiant white raptor is a natural star and the newest "ambassador bird" at a rehabilitation and education center. Otsi, from a Native American word for White Ghost, suffered severe head...
woodbridgetownnews.com
Woodbridge Native Brings Home National Title
A panel of distinguished judges chose Gabriella Durso as the 2022 USA National SLICC Ambassador. The crowning took place at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. The national pageant was live streamed to thousands of viewers from around the nation. Gabi is a 10-year old, 5th grade student at...
In Your Neighborhood: Dennis House emcees 40 under 40 event in Plantsville
PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 was in your neighborhood Tuesday night at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville. Some of the state’s rising stars were honored at the Hartford Business Journal’s 40 under 40 event. 40 young professionals under the age of 40 represented fields in business, arts, healthcare and technology and were recognized for […]
NBC Connecticut
Remnants of Hurricane Ian to Arrive in Connecticut This Weekend
NBC Connecticut meteorologists continue to track Hurricane Ian. The system intensified back into hurricane status Thursday evening and is foretasted to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Friday. The system will start to break apart as it moves over land. Some of the precipitation from...
Register Citizen
Former CT residents survive Hurricane Ian's wrath in Florida
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former Connecticut residents now living in Florida were surveying the damage to their homes on Thursday, after Hurricane Ian swept across the southwest corner of the state. "It was a pretty rough storm even though we were on the...
Register Citizen
CT Hospice nurse’s Lunablooms micro flower farm brings beauty to Short Beach, Branford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a recent afternoon in the Granite Bay neighborhood off Short Beach in Branford, Anne Coffey picked up her latest subscription of specialty cut flowers from Lunablooms, a boutique micro flower farm. “A work of art,” said Coffey, a...
