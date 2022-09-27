Florida Country Music Festival Featuring Eric Church & Turnpike Troubadours Postponed Due To Hurricane Season

For those who don’t know, Hurricane Ian is supposed to hit Florida this upcoming weekend, causing a ton of people to evacuate and prepare as needed.

From past experiences, we know how devastating hurricanes can be, and our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody who resides in Florida this weekend.

And while it hasn’t even made landfall yet, it’s already causing problems.

Moon Crush “Harvest Moon,” a boutique country music festival in Miramar Beach, Florida, featuring headlining performances from Eric Church and the Turnpike Troubadours, has been postponed.

In the peak of hurricane season, and with one expected to make landfall in the Gulf this week, the festival confessed that they couldn’t find someone will to insure the event. They even tried to secure multiple insurers to take portions of the risk, but were unsuccessful.

They shared in statement:

“It is with heavy hearts we must share, due to circumstances beyond our control, Moon Crush ‘Harvest Moon’, scheduled to take place October 27-29, 2022, has been postponed to a date to be determined in the future.

While we are working with the artists to find another window of time that fits with their touring schedules, we’ll be issuing full refunds to all guests. Our team will begin processing these refunds on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, and complete them by Friday, September 30, 2022.

We were recently informed by our current insurance carrier, who has provided coverage for our previous Moon Crush Music Vacations, that they are no longer able to underwrite the necessary coverage limits for our Moon Crush ‘Harvest Moon’ event that would protect our guests, artists, and vendors in the case of a cancellation due to weather.

Despite tireless efforts by our team to find another carrier, we have been unsuccessful.”

Bummer.