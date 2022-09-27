Man charged with misdemeanor, allegedly filed false report of sexual assault

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced the arrest of a man who falsely reported a sexual assault by a corrections officer.

On Sept. 24, 19-year-old Shakur McIntosh, who is incarcerated at the Niagara County Correctional Facility, falsely reported that he was the victim of a sexual assault by a corrections officer.

After an investigation into the report and a review of body cam footage, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau found McIntosh's allegations to be untrue.

McIntosh was subsequently charged with one count of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree and was issued an appearance ticket for the town of Lockport court.