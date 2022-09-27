ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Bank of England’s credibility is at stake

By James Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3793S7_0iC6mf5900

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox

The markets may have paused for breath but the aftershocks from the chancellor’s “Kami-Kwasi mini-Budget” – that crack came courtesy of Labour’s Wes Streeting – continue.

The pound recovered a bit of ground, as usually happens the day after markets throw up, but it remains stuck in the sale section. Ditto Britain’s debt, which there’s going to be a lot more of. Our bonds currently sit alongside those issued by banana republics. How long before the ratings agencies class them as junk?

The Bank of England’s governor Andrew Bailey said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would “not hesitate” to act to raise rates to restore a modicum of sanity. Trouble is, hesitating is exactly what it is doing.

The clearing banks who lend to you and I, on the other hand, have been pulling their mortgage deals faster than Tory MPs can run and hide from angry voters. In the wake of this godawful train wreck, the Bank’s former deputy governor Charlie Bean went to the BBC to say he – kind of, sort of – would have pressed for an emergency meeting of the MPC, had he still been in the thick of it: “On this occasion, if I had still been at the bank in my role as deputy governor, I certainly would have been counselling the governor that I think this is one of those occasions where it might have made sense (to call a meeting).”

So is that a maybe or is it probably? I think it’s a probably. But such equivocation is precisely the problem. If he’d tapped on Bailey’s door, he would have been right to do so. I think. It’s kind of catching isn’t it? But what would have been the answer: “Well, I’ll think about it. Never fear, old bean, we’ll do what’s necessary. I won’t hesitate.” ?

Does anyone imagine Mark Carney, Bailey’s predecessor, still sitting on his hands at this point? The thing about Carney was that he was quite prepared to nettle his political masters – and the right-wing press too, when he felt it necessary. He would also have brushed off the bellyaching of backbench of Tory MPs – who are currently trying to blame a mess of their own making on Bailey – as the buzzing of pointless mosquitos.

I also doubt anyone would be threatening the Bank’s independence at this point. A member of the globe-trotting elite of the financial community, with a CV full of roles – any one of which would have made the career of another – Carney was hard to land a blow on. Bailey is different, having spent most of his career at the Bank with a brief sojourn as the boss of the Financial Conduct Authority, a poisoned chalice that he just about managed to survive (even if it was touch and go at points).

He’s much more grounded in the British establishment. He also has a different style. More collegiate and consensual. Less assertive. Can Bailey, who has already been accused of sleeping at the wheel as inflationary pressures started to build, now shake off his cautious instincts and take control in the midst of a crisis created in Westminster?

Part of the pound’s weakness is born of the markets’ perception that he won’t press the button and take the flak that will come with doing so. That they have no confidence in the Truss-Kwarteng doomsday cult is clear. But they clearly don’t think Bailey is tough enough to stand up to them.

The MPC has consistently gone for half-point rate rises when other central Banks have being going harder, and faster. The US Federal Reserve in particular. It has pushed through three consecutive 0.75-point rate raises. This has created problems across the globe because the dollar is the world’s reserve currency, in which energy and a large basket of goods are priced.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Having investors flocking to it has weakened other currencies and has clearly exacerbated Britain’s woes. But you have to play with the cards you’re dealt, however painful that may be. Once inflation takes hold, it is desperately hard to put down – even when you have a sensible and competent government, which the one Truss has put together is not even close to being.

Britain needs a governor who is willing to stand up to the government – and stand up for the Bank’s independence. Bailey needs to subtly shake his fists, as some of his predecessors were willing to do. That is counter to his instincts – and the markets know it, which is a problem for all of us.

Who else can Britain rely on now the wolves are firmly at the door and the government has been taken over by Spongebob and Squarepants? Hard medicine from the Bank now might serve to stave off something worse down the track. But Bailey has to prove he can match words with actions. I’m not sure that he can.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer’s Labour could be heading for 100-seat majority, polling guru warns Tories

Labour is “very clearly” the favourite to win the next general election and is heading for a landslide majority of more than 100, polling guru Sir John Curtice has said.Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham Prof Curtice said Sir Keir Starmer party’s was, based on current numbers, on course for a “three-figure majority”.If confirmed in the ballot expected in 2024, this would be the largest advantage for any political party since at least 2001, when Tony Blair scooped a majority of 167 over William Hague’s Tories, and would far outstrip Boris Johnson’s margin of 80 in 2019.Curtice told...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Carney
The Independent

Buckland: Brexit ‘freedom’ will bring a freeport to Wales for the first time

The Government is using its Brexit “freedom” to “bring a freeport to Wales for the very first time”, Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland has said.He told Conservative Party members at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre (ICC) that “being a proud unionist doesn’t make anyone less Welsh and being proudly Welsh doesn’t make anyone less of a unionist. The two go hand in hand”.He added: “We are all part of one United Kingdom with shared values and we are stronger together.”Sir Robert turned his fire on Labour and Plaid Cymru, which he described as a “party more focused on stoking division and ripping...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Northern Ireland minister apologises for past ‘ferocious’ Brexit stance

A Northern Ireland minister who was previously a strident Brexit supporter has apologised for his former “ferocious” stance on negotiations with the EU.Steve Baker, previously a member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of MPs, told the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham that relations with Ireland were not “where they should be” and added that ministers needed to act with “humility” to restore relationships with the Republic and the EU.I and others did not always behave in a way which encouraged Ireland and the European Union to trust usSteve BakerWycombe MP Mr Baker told the conference: “The thing I want...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ben Wallace: Specialist ships will protect underwater cables from Russia

Ben Wallace has announced the Government has committed to “two specialist ships” with the capability to patrol and protect underwater infrastructure from Russia.Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, the Defence Secretary told members the “mysterious” damage inflicted to the Nord Stream pipelines this week should be a reminder of how “fragile” the UK economy and infrastructure are in the face of “hybrid attacks”.Mr Wallace, who spoke from the main stage to an almost empty room, warned that Russia makes “no secret” of its ability to target underwater infrastructure.He announced that the UK will acquire two ships to protect the network...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Second day of protests against soaring energy prices and climate crisis

Activists have taken part in a second day of protests to demand the Government end the cost-of-living and climate crisis by stopping new oil and gas.The Just Stop Oil (JSO) group said that 250 of its supporters held marches through central London on Sunday where they disrupted traffic in shopping districts and tourist hubs before carrying out a sit-down protest on Waterloo Bridge.A JSO spokesman said: “We will continue in civil resistance until this government takes immediate steps to meet our demand to end the cost-of-living and climate crisis by stopping new oil and gas.“We need to start a rapid transformation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of England#Us Federal Reserve#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Uk#The Bank Of England#Labour#Mpc
The Independent

Rees-Mogg booed by protesters in Birmingham as Tory conference kicks off

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been chased and heckled by protesters in Birmingham where the Conservative Party conference is under way.The Business Secretary faced a hostile reception as he crossed Victoria Square in the city centre, where hundreds of demonstrators had gathered to vent their anger at the Government.Escorted by several police officers, Mr Rees-Mogg was pursued by a loudly booing and jeering crowd, some of whom shouted “Tory scum”, as he headed towards his party’s annual gathering at the nearby International Convention Centre.Mr Rees-Mogg played down the protests as a “fact of democracy”.Speaking to Sky News while being led through the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Tory minister Steve Baker apologises to EU for his behaviour during Brexit

Conservative minister Steve Baker has said he is “really sorry” to the EU for “not always behaving” in a way that did not foster trust.Northern Ireland minister in Liz Truss’s government, Mr Baker said he wanted to show “humility” about the way he and other Brexiteers had behaved during Brexit negotiations.The former leader of the Tory European Research Group (ERG) also apologised to the Republic of Ireland, and said relations with the Irish government “are not where they should be”.Mr Baker revealed that he told Irish minsters at a mourning event for the Queen that he was “sorry we did...
POLITICS
The Independent

Gove joins assault on Liz Truss package of tax cuts for the rich

The former cabinet minister Michael Gove has heavily criticised Liz Truss’s plans for tax cuts for the rich, saying her unfunded £45bn package had the “wrong values” and was not Conservative.His intervention came as pressure from Tory MPs mounted for Ms Truss to perform a U-turn on controversial plans to axe the 45p income tax band, which gifts an average £10,000 to the 600,000 highest earners in the UK at a time when ministers are eyeing real-terms cuts to welfare benefits.One former minister told The Independent the government would struggle to get the cut through the Commons when it...
U.K.
The Independent

Anger as Rees-Mogg’s former business partner made government minister

Liz Truss is under fire after appointing the former business partner of Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg as a government minister.Dominic Johnson has been made a middle-ranking minister of state jointly in the Department for International Trade and the Cabinet Office. He will be made a life peer and sit in the House of Lords.The announcement was made quietly on Sunday on the official Government website, gov.uk.Mr Johnson and Mr Rees-Mogg founded Somerset Capital Management, described as a seven billion dollar global emerging markets specialist investment company, in 2007.After crashing the economy ... it beggars belief that the Conservatives have appointed...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss – live: Gove denies being ‘rebel leader’ after saying tax cut plans ‘not Conservative’

Michael Gove has refused to say whether he would vote with the government on the borrowing-fuelled tax cuts – attacking them as “not conservative”.When repeatedly asked whether he would vote with Labour, the former cabinet minister said: “I don’t believe it (tax cut plan) is right.” He told the Chopper’s Politics podcast that chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s package of unfunded tax cuts was “worrying”.Speaking at a podcast live recording at the Conservative conference in Birmingham, he said: “My worry is that we are betting too much on tax cuts when we are borrowing to pay for them. That is not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory chair tells those struggling with bills to ‘get new job’ or cut spending

Conservative party chairman Jake Berry suggested that those struggling to pay their energy bills should either get a new job or cut their spending.“People know when they get their bills, they can either cut their consumption or get higher salaries or higher wages and go out there and get that new job,” Mr Berry said.Speaking with Sophy Ridge on Sky News, he added “that’s the approach the government is taking in trying to create growth.”The Conservative Party conference in Birmingham was met with protests on Sunday (2 October).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'I don’t care about the German rate of inflation': BBC presenter grills Tory MP over inflationMick Lynch calls for working class to unite and ‘kick out’ the ToriesLiz Truss silent after BBC reporter asks how many people voted for mini-Budget
ECONOMY
The Independent

Conservative Party conference opens with tributes to late Queen

Conservative Party members stood for a minute’s silence in memory of the late Queen on the first day of the party’s conference.Liz Truss and her Cabinet were on the front row of hall one at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre (ICC) as members remained standing to sing the national anthem in praise of King Charles III.Members stood and cheered as the Prime Minister entered the hall at the start of proceedings, ahead of welcoming remarks by the president of the National Conservative Convention, Fleur Butler.We open Conservative Party Conference with a tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth IILed by her Prime...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

867K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy