Accidents

Mother who lost unborn baby after being struck by speeding car shows head injury

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKCPz_0iC6mcQy00

A heartbroken mother has revealed how she lost her unborn baby after she was struck by a driver who injured 11 others during a horror crash at a car meet.

Georgia Wood, 22, said her 20-month-old son, Harrison, had lost a “lifetime best friend” after she got the crushing news that her unborn child had passed away.

The carer said she’d decided to go to the car meet in Scunthorpe with a number of friends after earlier splitting up with her partner.

But soon after filming a series of speeding vehicles, a Ford Fiesta smashed into the crowd.

