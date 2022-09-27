ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida residents queue for hours for sandbags as Hurricane Ian looms

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rN4IR_0iC6mbYF00

Thousands of concerned Florida residents queued for hours to secure sandbags to try and prepare for the impending Hurricane Ian .

After battering Cuba, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday (28 September) as a Category 4 storm, bringing winds of up to 140 mph.

Footage shows the long lines of cars in Apollo Beach, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg - with some queues stretching on for miles.

Some reported wait times of over three hours to get sandbags, with others describing the ordeal as “exhausting.”

