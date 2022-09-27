Florida residents queue for hours for sandbags as Hurricane Ian looms

Thousands of concerned Florida residents queued for hours to secure sandbags to try and prepare for the impending Hurricane Ian .

After battering Cuba, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday (28 September) as a Category 4 storm, bringing winds of up to 140 mph.

Footage shows the long lines of cars in Apollo Beach, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg - with some queues stretching on for miles.

Some reported wait times of over three hours to get sandbags, with others describing the ordeal as “exhausting.”

