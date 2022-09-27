ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Justice was not done in 'Fat Leonard' scandal

By U-T Letters
Someone must be held accountable for escape

Re “ ‘Fat Leonard’ arrested in Venezuela, ending 16 days on the run ” (Sept. 21): Who is being held accountable for “Fat Leonard’s” escape. How could the authorities be so ignorant that they would allow Fat Leonard to hire his own security force. Pay them off and away he goes. Now we have spent an enormous amount of money tracking him down and he my never serve any time for his escapades.

Marilyn Singer

San Carlos

Re “ Fat Leonard’s escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case ” (Sept. 6): The corruption case, between naval personnel and “Fat Leonard,” seems to be mired in both incompetence and lack of will to convict and punish those most responsible.

Leonard Francis cuts off his monitoring device and simply escapes, while a jury ends up deadlocked on convicting retired Rear Adm. Bruce Loveless.

Now that federal prosecutors have dismissed all charges against Rear Adm. Loveless, maybe it’s time that the Navy metes out some administrative justice, perhaps demoting the rear admiral to the rank of captain and dismissing him without an honorable discharge.

That would make the point that those who might mess with taxpayers’ money and the Navy’s budget should resist dishonorable behavior.

Gerald Lance Johannsen

Carlsbad

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

