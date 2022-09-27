ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Big Steppers Tour Merch

By Armon Sadler
 3 days ago
Kendrick Lamar announced Monday (Sept. 26) that exclusive merchandise from his in-progress Big Steppers Tour is now available for purchase via the pgLang website .

Vibe

Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.

The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Muhammad Ali’s Grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, Signs An MMA Contract

Muhammad Ali’s spirit continues to surface through his bloodline. The late three-time world heavyweight boxing champion’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, is now continuing his legacy—but as an official MMA fighter. The 24-year-old signed an amateur contract with the Professional Fighter’s League on Wednesday (September 14), according to ESPN. “I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me,” the young fighter told the sports outlet, “I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue. I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My...
COMBAT SPORTS
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Ghostface Killah
Person
Kendrick Lamar
hotnewhiphop.com

Dess Dior Drops Off "Raw" EP

Hoping to make an imprint this New Music Friday (September 23) is Dess Dior who is dropping off an EP. The St. Louis-born, Savannah-bred rapper has been easing her way into the femcee limelight in recent years, but Dess is no stranger to making music. When she was just a teen, Dess and her best friend Jayda Cheaves were testing out their skills by forming a group, and later, Dess's father encouraged her to take music more seriously.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money

Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1

There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift

Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Vibe

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

