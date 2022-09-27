ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming up: Recovery celebration in Plymouth Friday, 'Fit for Life' walk in Milton Saturday

By The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
Recovery festival set for Friday in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – In celebration of National Recovery Month, Plymouth County Outreach will hold its first Recovery Fest Community Event on Friday, Sept. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pilgrim Memorial State Park, 79 Water St. There will be live music by Selfish Steam, food trucks, the Riot Recovery Mocktail stand, games, activities for kids, resources and more. For more information, visit plymouthcountyoutreach.org.

Fit for Life Walk to benefit Milton Council on Aging

MILTON – The Milton Council on Aging will hold a Fit for Life walk starting a 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the senior center, 10 Walnut St. The walk has 1-mile and 3-mile divisions and is organized by Milton Boot Camp and co-chaired by Elliott Physical Therapy. Proceeds support the council's services, including taking seniors to medical appointments and shopping. Registration is $35, with a $10 discount for those under the age of 10 or over 60. For more information or to register, visit racewire.com.

Bike rides Sunday through Cohasset, Hingham, Scituate

COHASSET – The Blue Hills Cycling Club, the New England Chinese American Association and the New England Cycling Coalition for Diversity will host the second annual Henry Ar Foon ride Sunday, Oct 2. The ride celebrates the first Chinese American to lead a Boston-area cycle club, Chelsea's Winnisimmet Cycle Club, which opened in 1897. During the ride, participants will learn about Henry and see his home, burial site and scenic locations in Cohasset, Hingham and Scituate. Participants can choose between a 17- or 37-mile ride from Wompatuck State Park, or a 23- or 43-mile ride from the Cohasset MBTA rail station. The rides will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Cohasset MBTA rail station, 110 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, or at 9 a.m. from Wompatuck, 125 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Hingham. Free. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit neccd.bike/henry-ar-foon-celebration-ride.

Tattoo exhibit curators to be at Eustis Estate on Sunday

MILTON – Historic New England will host the curators of the "Loud, Naked & In Three Colors: The History of Tattooing in Boston" exhibit at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Eustis Estate, 1424 Canton Ave. There will be a question-and-answer session with curators Derin Bray and Margaret Hodges. Wine, beer and refreshments will be served. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. For more information, call 617-994-6600 or visit historicnewengland.org.

Quincy accepting applications for arts council grants

QUINCY – The Quincy Arts Council is accepting applications for the Massachusetts Cultural Council's 2023 local cultural council grants. The grants fund cultural activities in local communities. Any organization, group or individual working on a project in the arts, humanities or interpretive science in Quincy is eligible. Applications are due online by Monday, Oct. 17. The applications will be discussed at a public meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Adams Academy, 8 Adams St. For more information, email quincyartscouncil@gmail.com or call 617-773-1144.

