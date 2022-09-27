Read full article on original website
Western NC prepares for another hurricane with memories of Fred still fresh
From the coast to the mountains, agencies throughout North Carolina are preparing for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds on Friday. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
NC mountain communities preparing for possible flooding from Ian
Communities along the North Carolina coast are bracing for dangerous currents, rough surf and overwash as Hurricane Ian moves up from Florida. Reporter: Laura LesliePhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
Downed trees, power outages spread across the Triangle as Ian arrives in NC
Hazardous conditions continue to spread into central North Carolina from Ian, which is now a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. ET Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
North Carolina beaches prepare for Hurricane ian
Ocean Isle is preparing by putting sand bags in front of doorways and reinforcing dunes. The mayor says they will close the bridge if winds get stronger than 50 mph sustained. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Lauren DesArmoWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
Winds bring down trees inside the Raleigh beltline
The Triangle had several reports of downed trees and rainy conditions as Hurricane Ian moves toward North Carolina. WRAL reporter Liz McLaughlin reported on a downed tree along East Whitaker Mill Road near Center Road in Raleigh.
Florida's home insurance market was a mess before Ian. It's about to get worse
CNN — Florida homeowners were already facing an expensive and difficult market for home insurance before Hurricane Ian. The devastating storm is about to make things worse — even for those fortunate enough to escape any damage. For the better part of two decades, the nation's major insurers...
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issues state of emergency for Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency on Wednesday in advance of potentially severe weather. “The most serious concern that we have is flooding, particularly the more west it moves,” Cooper told WRAL News during...
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
BOISE, IDAHO — A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without permits required by the Clean Water Act must pay $150,000, a federal judge has ruled. Shannon Poe received the fine Wednesday in an order by Chief U.S....
1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor
SANTA FE, N.M. — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night. Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates...
Ex-PG&E execs to pay $117M to settle lawsuit over wildfires
OAKLAND, CALIF. — Former executives and directors of Pacific Gas & Electric have agreed to pay $117 million to settle a lawsuit over devastating 2017 and 2018 California wildfires sparked by the utility's equipment, it was announced Thursday. The settlement was announced by the PG&E Fire Victim Trust, which...
