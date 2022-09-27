ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

WRAL

Downed trees, power outages spread across the Triangle as Ian arrives in NC

Hazardous conditions continue to spread into central North Carolina from Ian, which is now a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. ET Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

North Carolina beaches prepare for Hurricane ian

Ocean Isle is preparing by putting sand bags in front of doorways and reinforcing dunes. The mayor says they will close the bridge if winds get stronger than 50 mph sustained. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Lauren DesArmoWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL

Winds bring down trees inside the Raleigh beltline

The Triangle had several reports of downed trees and rainy conditions as Hurricane Ian moves toward North Carolina. WRAL reporter Liz McLaughlin reported on a downed tree along East Whitaker Mill Road near Center Road in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

WRAL

