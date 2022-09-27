Read full article on original website
Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission
BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
Fulton Rt. 481 Paving Project Finalized, Aims To Improve Road Service, Add Beautification
FULTON – Fulton has finalized its plan to repave Interstate Rt. 481 through the city from Pierce Drive heading north to Seneca Street with road preparation and repairs through November and repaving in 2023, according to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “We didn’t want to move ahead and repave the...
Oswego Common Council Passes Grant Application For Old City Hall Renovations
OSWEGO – Refurbishment of the Old City Hall Building in Oswego, otherwise known as the Market House 1836 Project, was under notable discussion during last night’s Common Council meeting Monday, September 26. Oswego City Historian, Vice President of the Oswego County Heritage Foundation and President of the Oswego...
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
Judge Hawthorne Swears In Five City Officials In Fulton City Clerk’s Office, Fire, Police Departments
FULTON – Last night, Thursday, September 29, friends, family, and community members gathered in the courtroom of the Fulton Municipal Building to witness Judge David Hawthorne officially swear in five city officials. The city officials are: Deputy City Clerk Jo Smith, City Clerk/Chamberlain Jodi Corsoniti, Fire Chief Adam Howard,...
Integrated Community Planning Recognized For 35 Years As Oswego County’s Premier Resource Agency For Child Care, Traffic Safety
OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc., was recently recognized for its 35th anniversary as a non-profit agency in Oswego County. To commemorate the anniversary, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow presented a certificate of recognition to ICP’s Executive Director Brandy Koproski and Programs Coordinator Stephanie Burdick.
Fulton JHS, GRB Host Visitors In Back-To-Back Open Houses
FULTON – Fulton City School District concluded its third week of school with open houses at Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley. The FJHS open house, held Sept. 22, invited students and families into the building to meet with staff and teachers. Visitors could tour the school, learn from a number of school and community organizations at informational booths and grab a slice of pizza in the cafeteria.
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
Kline Promoted at Christopher Community, Inc.
Oswego, NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jordan Kline to the position of Director of Property Management. “We are very excited to announce Jordan’s promotion to Director of Property Management,” said Christopher Community, Inc., President & CEO Justin Rudgick. “We believe her vision and enthusiasm align greatly with the growth and new strategic direction at Christopher Community.”
‘No-man’s land’: Village of North Syracuse considers Wells Ave. purchase
NORTH SYRACUSE — At the end of Wells Avenue East and Oakley Drive in the village of North Syracuse, there is a strip of vacant land. The absentee owner owes […]
New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego
OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
Fulton Fire Dept, Red Cross Help Families Stay Safe With Free Smoke Alarms
FULTON – The city of Fulton Fire Department and the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross are teaming up to make households safer by installing free smoke alarms and providing fire prevention and safety information. The Fulton Fire Department is also working with the...
SUNY Oswego Professor’s Projects Support Great Lakes Ecosystem
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego biological sciences faculty member Nicholas Sard is engaged in several grant-supported projects related to helping support the Great Lakes ecosystem. A self-described fisheries geneticist –- a term for somebody who uses environmental DNA (eDNA) and other genetic techniques for the benefit of fish and other species –- Sard’s work includes playing a key role in two projects funded by the Nature Conservancy. Both projects involve collecting and filtering one-liter water samples to extract free-floating DNA and cells, collectively considered eDNA sampling.
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening Of New Breitbeck Park Playground
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Friday, September 23, the opening of a new $550,000 playground in Breitbeck Park. The new playground has been custom designed to include Central New York’s first wheelchair accessible merry-go-round and to reflect some of Oswego’s local landmarks with a nautical theme, while complimenting other recent projects and investments made by the city in the park such as the water splashpad playground, a mini-golf course, concession stand and installation of scenic overlooks and fire patio areas.
Author To Discuss New Novel This Fall At Cayuga Community College
AUBURN, NY – A local award-winning author who specializes in historical fiction will discuss her latest novel twice this fall at Cayuga Community College. Sheila Myers, who previously completed a trilogy about the historic Durant family from upstate New York, will discuss her latest novel, “The Truth of Who You Are,” at both Cayuga campuses this semester.
Fulton Halloween Decorating Contest Returns For Second Year
FULTON – The second annual citywide Joseph Labeef Memorial Halloween decorating contest is back with entries due by Oct. 26, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair, Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton. “This event is named in memory of Joseph Labeef, who placed third in the contest last year,”...
5-hour standoff between man and deputies in Oswego County ends peacefully
Hannibal, N.Y. — A 5-hour standoff between deputies and a man who barricaded himself in a mobile home in Oswego County has ended peacefully. The man, Luis Feliciano, 30, walked out of the home in Hannibal and gave himself up to deputies, Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, said on Tuesday.
Oswego State students bring their passion for racing to Oswego Speedway
Oswego Speedway wrapped up their pavement track schedule in September, but the racing did not stop there. Clay has been put down on the track surface for another Super DIRT Week. This will be the 50th running of the event since the first race in 1972. The event brings a...
