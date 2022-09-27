ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission

BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
BOONVILLE, NY
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Integrated Community Planning Recognized For 35 Years As Oswego County’s Premier Resource Agency For Child Care, Traffic Safety

OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc., was recently recognized for its 35th anniversary as a non-profit agency in Oswego County. To commemorate the anniversary, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow presented a certificate of recognition to ICP’s Executive Director Brandy Koproski and Programs Coordinator Stephanie Burdick.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Fulton JHS, GRB Host Visitors In Back-To-Back Open Houses

FULTON – Fulton City School District concluded its third week of school with open houses at Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley. The FJHS open house, held Sept. 22, invited students and families into the building to meet with staff and teachers. Visitors could tour the school, learn from a number of school and community organizations at informational booths and grab a slice of pizza in the cafeteria.
FULTON, NY
Billy Barlow
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
Kline Promoted at Christopher Community, Inc.

Oswego, NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jordan Kline to the position of Director of Property Management. “We are very excited to announce Jordan’s promotion to Director of Property Management,” said Christopher Community, Inc., President & CEO Justin Rudgick. “We believe her vision and enthusiasm align greatly with the growth and new strategic direction at Christopher Community.”
WATERTOWN, NY
New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego

OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
OSWEGO, NY
SUNY Oswego Professor’s Projects Support Great Lakes Ecosystem

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego biological sciences faculty member Nicholas Sard is engaged in several grant-supported projects related to helping support the Great Lakes ecosystem. A self-described fisheries geneticist –- a term for somebody who uses environmental DNA (eDNA) and other genetic techniques for the benefit of fish and other species –- Sard’s work includes playing a key role in two projects funded by the Nature Conservancy. Both projects involve collecting and filtering one-liter water samples to extract free-floating DNA and cells, collectively considered eDNA sampling.
OSWEGO, NY
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening Of New Breitbeck Park Playground

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Friday, September 23, the opening of a new $550,000 playground in Breitbeck Park. The new playground has been custom designed to include Central New York’s first wheelchair accessible merry-go-round and to reflect some of Oswego’s local landmarks with a nautical theme, while complimenting other recent projects and investments made by the city in the park such as the water splashpad playground, a mini-golf course, concession stand and installation of scenic overlooks and fire patio areas.
OSWEGO, NY
Author To Discuss New Novel This Fall At Cayuga Community College

AUBURN, NY – A local award-winning author who specializes in historical fiction will discuss her latest novel twice this fall at Cayuga Community College. Sheila Myers, who previously completed a trilogy about the historic Durant family from upstate New York, will discuss her latest novel, “The Truth of Who You Are,” at both Cayuga campuses this semester.
CAYUGA, NY
