The Toledo Walleye have re-signed Mitchell Heard, a forward who became a fan favorite last season. Heard has been a point-per-game player in the ECHL. After playing part of last season in Germany, he returned to North America and signed with the Walleye on Dec. 9. Last season, Heard played in 49 games with Toledo and produced 49 points. He finished the regular season with 23 goals and 26 assists. Then in 21 Kelly Cup playoff games, Heard had 12 points with two goals and 10 assists.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 MINUTE AGO