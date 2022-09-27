Rhonda Annette Bridges, age 57 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022 at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on March 14, 1965, she was the daughter of Royce Eugene Bridges of Clarkesville & the late LeVon Williams Bridges. Rhonda was a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology, Class of 1991 where she received her Master’s degree as an Industrial Engineer. She worked as an Engineer for AT&T Telecommunications Company with over 30 years of dedicated service. Rhonda lived her whole life in Georgia first in Atlanta, Duluth, & finally in Clarkesville with her parents where she helped with their care for the last 3 years. She was a wonderful person who constantly gave to others including paying the way for some of her relatives to graduate from college debt free. Rhonda especially doted on her niece, Nicole whom she loved fiercely.

