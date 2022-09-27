Read full article on original website
Related
wrwh.com
Rhonda Annette Bridges, Age 57 Clarkesville
Rhonda Annette Bridges, age 57 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022 at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on March 14, 1965, she was the daughter of Royce Eugene Bridges of Clarkesville & the late LeVon Williams Bridges. Rhonda was a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology, Class of 1991 where she received her Master’s degree as an Industrial Engineer. She worked as an Engineer for AT&T Telecommunications Company with over 30 years of dedicated service. Rhonda lived her whole life in Georgia first in Atlanta, Duluth, & finally in Clarkesville with her parents where she helped with their care for the last 3 years. She was a wonderful person who constantly gave to others including paying the way for some of her relatives to graduate from college debt free. Rhonda especially doted on her niece, Nicole whom she loved fiercely.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigative update in death of Debbie Collier
The Georgia mom was found partially nude, burned and grasping a small tree in the woods in Habersham County. Investigators respond to questions about her death investigation.
wrwh.com
David W. Lewis, Age 67 Gainesville
David W. Lewis, age 67, of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. Mr. Lewis’ wish was to be cremated and no formal services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
wrwh.com
Edward Emmet Hurley, age 81, of Cleveland
Edward Emmet Hurley, age 81, of Cleveland, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Mr. Hurley was born on September 2, 1941, in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late Edward William Hurley and Agnes Catherine Scully Hurley. He was retired from Bell South and was a veteran of the United States Army.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia's Debbie Collier case: Timeline of events in burned office manager's slaying
Debbie Collier, a Georgia real estate office manager, went missing on Sept. 10 and was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances the following day.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
Debbie Collier: Slain Georgia woman's husband on video working during suspected time of death, source says
Slain Georgia office manager Debbie Collier's husband Steven was seen on video working at the time she disappeared, according to a law enforcement source.
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
Mysterious death of missing Athens woman was 'personal,' deputies say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff's office held a press conference on Friday to provide an update on Debbie Collier, the missing Athens woman who was found dead on Sept. 11. Officials said they do not have any information or evidence showing this was a random crime....
wrwh.com
Update On Hurricane Ian For White County
(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
money.com
Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrwh.com
GDOL to Host Fall Resource and Job Fair In Gainesville
(Gainesville)- The Gainesville Career Center’s Department of Veteran Services will host a multi-employer Fall Resource and Job Fair for Hall, Lumpkin, Dawson, Forsyth, White, Habersham, Stephens, Rabun, Banks, Franklin, and Hart Counties on Tuesday, October 4, from 10 am until 2 pm. The event will take place at the...
Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames on I-85 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on Interstate 85 south likely caught a scary sight Wednesday morning when a vehicle erupted into flames on the side of the interstate at Jimmy Carter Boulevard. At this time, there is no information as to why the vehicle caught on fire or if...
WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, but it will be days more before metro Atlanta feels the effects.
AccessAtlanta
Pumpkin, spice and everything nice: 10 of the best pumpkin patches near Atlanta to visit this fall
Move over, Georgia peaches. This fall, it’s all about Georgia pumpkin patches! Find the perfect pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns, decorate your front porch, indulge in pumpkin pie, pose on the ‘Gram, or even make your own perfect pumpkin spiced latte. While you’re at it, experience some a-maze-ing fall activities such as corn mazes, hayrides, animal meet-and-greets and more. The list below includes some of the best places near Atlanta to pick a pumpkin and take part in fall activities that will leave you smiling as wide as a jack-o-lantern.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Lake Lanier to be used as water supply after 30-year “water war”
After 30 years of legal fighting, Georgia has secured water rights for Lake Lanier. Forsyth, Hall, and Gwinnett counties will be guaranteed water from Lake Lanier through 2050. Previously, Lake Lanier’s water was only allotted for flood control and recreation. Started in the ‘90s, the infamous “water wars” finally...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway
HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
Comments / 0