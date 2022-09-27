ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawsonville, GA

wrwh.com

Rhonda Annette Bridges, Age 57 Clarkesville

Rhonda Annette Bridges, age 57 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022 at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on March 14, 1965, she was the daughter of Royce Eugene Bridges of Clarkesville & the late LeVon Williams Bridges. Rhonda was a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology, Class of 1991 where she received her Master’s degree as an Industrial Engineer. She worked as an Engineer for AT&T Telecommunications Company with over 30 years of dedicated service. Rhonda lived her whole life in Georgia first in Atlanta, Duluth, & finally in Clarkesville with her parents where she helped with their care for the last 3 years. She was a wonderful person who constantly gave to others including paying the way for some of her relatives to graduate from college debt free. Rhonda especially doted on her niece, Nicole whom she loved fiercely.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

David W. Lewis, Age 67 Gainesville

David W. Lewis, age 67, of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. Mr. Lewis’ wish was to be cremated and no formal services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Edward Emmet Hurley, age 81, of Cleveland

Edward Emmet Hurley, age 81, of Cleveland, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Mr. Hurley was born on September 2, 1941, in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late Edward William Hurley and Agnes Catherine Scully Hurley. He was retired from Bell South and was a veteran of the United States Army.
CLEVELAND, GA
#Ga 30533
WGAU

Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Update On Hurricane Ian For White County

(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
money.com

Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
ATLANTA, GA
Obituaries
Obituaries
wrwh.com

GDOL to Host Fall Resource and Job Fair In Gainesville

(Gainesville)- The Gainesville Career Center’s Department of Veteran Services will host a multi-employer Fall Resource and Job Fair for Hall, Lumpkin, Dawson, Forsyth, White, Habersham, Stephens, Rabun, Banks, Franklin, and Hart Counties on Tuesday, October 4, from 10 am until 2 pm. The event will take place at the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
AccessAtlanta

Pumpkin, spice and everything nice: 10 of the best pumpkin patches near Atlanta to visit this fall

Move over, Georgia peaches. This fall, it’s all about Georgia pumpkin patches! Find the perfect pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns, decorate your front porch, indulge in pumpkin pie, pose on the ‘Gram, or even make your own perfect pumpkin spiced latte. While you’re at it, experience some a-maze-ing fall activities such as corn mazes, hayrides, animal meet-and-greets and more. The list below includes some of the best places near Atlanta to pick a pumpkin and take part in fall activities that will leave you smiling as wide as a jack-o-lantern.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
HAMPTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

