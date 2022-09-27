ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida

A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, Friday afternoon, flooding the coast and parts of historic Charleston after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian's center made landfall at 2:05 p.m. ET as a Category 1 storm with maximum...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville generally spared worst of Ian’s impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is always a plot twist on how major hurricanes impact when making landfall. A quick preliminary look at how Ian impacted Florida it was the extreme storm surge and not so much the winds. Despite the high winds recorded by Hurricane Hunters (over 150 mph), the reality on the ground was winds that were not even close to those levels.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Norcross
Person
Jim Aiken
Person
Ron Desantis
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas

ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian eyewall moving onshore in Florida as Category 4 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and its ‘extremely dangerous’ eye-wall is moving onshore in Florida with maximum sustained winds close to Category 5 strength. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the Atlantic. Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday as...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#Hurricanes#Ships#Aircraft#Gulf Coast#Hurricane Ian#U S 4th Fleet#Uss Little Rock#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye

“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy