fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Florida sandhill cranes stand their ground against Hurricane Ian's fury in viral video
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - These sandhill cranes weren't going to let Hurricane Ian intimidate them and stood tough against the storm's powerful winds in Florida. Casey Clifton posted video to Twitter on Thursday of the birds in Lakewood Ranch nearly being blown away as Ian tore through the state. "Sandhill...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher as rescue efforts continued. A 72-year-old man was found dead early...
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety
SANIBEL, Fla. - A man who flew to southwest Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian with his grandmother is safe — and so is his grandma and her dog — after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them from a flooded barrier island. Video from the U.S. Coast Guard...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida with storm surge, winds and flooding | See damage
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph – bringing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Wednesday evening, the storm has weakened to a Cat....
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 2 in Central Florida; 21 deaths reported in Florida
Hurricane Ian killed at least two people in Central Florida – both in Volusia County, officials said. At least 21 deaths have been reported across the state, though the death toll is expected to rise, state officials said Friday. Both deaths reported in Central Florida were in Volusia County.
fox35orlando.com
Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, Friday afternoon, flooding the coast and parts of historic Charleston after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian's center made landfall at 2:05 p.m. ET as a Category 1 storm with maximum...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville generally spared worst of Ian’s impact
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is always a plot twist on how major hurricanes impact when making landfall. A quick preliminary look at how Ian impacted Florida it was the extreme storm surge and not so much the winds. Despite the high winds recorded by Hurricane Hunters (over 150 mph), the reality on the ground was winds that were not even close to those levels.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian flooding: Photos, videos show extent of flooding, damage in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left many areas of Florida underwater after making landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The system – which reached Category 4 hurricane strengthen – is now a tropical storm but continued to drench Central Florida as it tracked across the state. Rescue efforts were underway...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas
ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian eyewall moving onshore in Florida as Category 4 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and its ‘extremely dangerous’ eye-wall is moving onshore in Florida with maximum sustained winds close to Category 5 strength. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the Atlantic. Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday as...
fox35orlando.com
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to deliver baby girl at hospital
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida mother said she was dealing with "her own mental hurricane" when she and her family drove to a Melbourne hospital through Hurricane Ian's gusty winds and heavy rain to safely deliver their baby girl Wednesday – the same day the category storm made landfall in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Florida animals rescued from Hurricane Ian floodwaters: 'Pets are family. Period'
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Government shared several photos of the many pets and animals that were rescued after Hurricane Ian drenched Central Florida with flooding rains. "Pets are family. Period," the government wrote on Facebook. They noted that the pets were rescued along with their owners. Hurricane Ian...
Hurricane Ian: Death Toll in the ‘Hundreds’ in a Single Florida County
Floodwaters have slowly begun to recede in various regions across Florida, a result of the Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian. In the aftermath of the historic flooding, officials have finally begun to reveal the true extent of storm damage. Less than 24 hours after Ian made landfall, one Florida county has already reported a death toll in the “hundreds.”
Thousands of customers without power along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of customers are without power along the First Coast as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the state. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Cayo Costa. The storm weakened to a Tropical Storm early Thursday morning. As of 7 a.m,...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian maintains intensity after landfall in Florida as Category 4 storm
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian made landfall off the southwestern coast of Florida Wednesday afternoon as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane – making it the fourth most powerful hurricane to hit the state. The storm made landfall at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa with sustained maximum winds...
floridapolitics.com
Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye
“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
fox35orlando.com
What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
Tropical Storm Ian: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on the West Coast of Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 28. As it continues its trek up the state towards North Florida here is a growing list of locations and events that have closed or rescheduled throughout the area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
