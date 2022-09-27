Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Alabama man arrested for sexual abuse of a child under 12

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Franklin County man was arrested Sunday after police say he had sexual contact with a toddler.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Montanye was charged with sexually abusing a child under 12 after it was uncovered that he had made sexual contact with a toddler.

Officials say the child was taken to an area hospital for examination, and the Franklin County Department of Human Resources (DHR) was contacted to assist.

Montanye was apprehended at the tent he was living in near Highway 724 and Highway 83 in Russellville. The sheriff’s office says Montanye tried to flee when investigators arrived at the tent but was quickly apprehended after being tased. A deputy was minorly injured while arresting Montanye.

Officials say Montanye was charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12, resisting arrest, third-degree assault, and attempting to elude. His bond was set at $50,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, Montanye is a registered sex offender in Franklin County. He was released from prison in Florida in August, where he served a sentence for kidnapping, sexual battery, lewd or lascivious assault or sexual battery of a victim under 16 in Pasco County and another victim under 12 in Hillsborough County.

Those charges stem from the 1980s and 1990s, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they believe Montanye was released from prison after his initial sentencing but never registered as a sex offender in Florida, and subsequently, went back to prison.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

