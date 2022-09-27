Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Wrong-way driver in Richmond had been reported missing from NJ
RICHMOND, Vt. — A wrong-way driver in Richmond turned out to be a missing person from nearly 300 miles away. Vermont State Police said they received multiple calls on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. about a wrong-way driver on Interstate 89 in Richmond. Callers said the driver was heading north in the southbound lane and was passing Exit 12 in Williston.
newportdispatch.com
Two injured during crash in Granville
GRANVILLE — A 22-year-old woman from Waterbury was cited following a crash with injuries in Granville yesterday. The two-vehicle head-on crash took place on Route 12A at around 6:50 p.m. Police say both drivers, Hallie Nelson, 22, of Waterbury, and Karen Hedding, 46, of Roxbury, were transported to the...
mynbc5.com
FedEx van burns on I-91 in Sheffield, driver uninjured
SHEFFIELD, Vt. — A FedEx driver escaped uninjured after his work van went up in flames on Wednesday afternoon. Members of Vermont State Police said they saw large amounts of black smoke near Interstate 91 South in Sheffield and found a FedEx van completely engulfed on the shoulder of the road.
mynbc5.com
Roof flies of commercial truck, causes crash in Lebanon
LEBANON, N.H. — A commercial driver in Lebanon quite literally flipped his lid on Tuesday after the roof of his box truck blew off on Interstate 89. New Hampshire State Police were called to the scene of a crash near exit 17 earlier this week after a driver struck a large piece of metal while driving. Further investigation revealed that the piece of metal was the roof of a large commercial vehicle that had flown off a truck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Colchester Police looking to speak with driver in relation to fatal weekend crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is looking to speak to the truck driver involved in afatal crash that happened on Colchester Point Road last weekend. Police say the driver was seen in what appears to be a pickup truck near the scene of the fatal crash last Saturday around 6:10 a.m. Officials say the model of the truck could be a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra.
WCAX
Woman seriously injured in Lowell crash
LOWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Lowell on Tuesday morning. Police say Silas Roberts, 27, of Lowell, crossed the center line in his car and hit a minivan at about 9 a.m. The passenger in the minivan, Eva Forcier,...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on Route 5 in Derby
DERBY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Derby yesterday. The crash took place at the intersection of US Route 5 and West Street at around 12:20 p.m. According to the report, Patrick Okeefe, 68, of Island Pond, was traveling north on US Route 5 when Jasmynn Gonyaw, 23, of Morgan, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out off West Street.
NECN
FedEx Truck Goes Up in Flames on I-91 in Vermont
A fire that started in the engine compartment of a FedEx work van traveling Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 91 ended up engulfing the entire truck, according to Vermont State Police. State police noticed a large amount of black smoke along the southbound side of the highway in Sheffield just before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Newport Center
NEWPORT CENTER — A 43-year-old man is facing charges following a single-vehicle crash in Newport Center yesterday. The crash took place on Number 12 Road at around 7:45 p.m. Police say a witness on the scene reported the driver was unconscious. The driver was identified as Jason Sargent, of...
VTDigger
Fatal ATV crash leads to arrest
After further investigation into a fatal ATV crash that happened in Sheffield on Thursday night, Vermont State Police have arrested one man and are seeking two others. The ATV crash occurred on Sept. 22 on Blake Pond Road where 19-year-old Samantha Henderson was declared dead after life-saving attempts were made. She was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet, according to a press release.
newportdispatch.com
Motorcycle flees from police in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 32-year-old man from Lyndonville was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a blue motorcycle operating erratically and unsafely on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury at around 8:50 a.m. Police located the motorcycle in St....
Barton Chronicle
VSP seek to locate two men in connection with fatal ATV crash
Further investigation into a fatal crash ATV crash that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, has revealed that the ATV involved in the crash was stolen from Roadside Motorsports on Industrial Avenue in Williston. In collaboration with the Williston Police Department, the Vermont State Police learned that a second ATV was stolen along with the one involved in the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newportdispatch.com
Burglary in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Cambridge on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an early morning break-in at a local business on Maple Street at around 7:15 a.m. The suspect damaged the coin machine from the outside, pried a door using a...
mynbc5.com
Beta Technologies opening up new facility in St. Albans
Beta Technologies is set to open a new battery testing site in Franklin County. The electric aerospace company currently has Vermont sites in Williston and South Burlington. St. Albans becomes the newest, welcomed addition. The facility will be used to create new battery packs for electric aircraft in the former...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters help in rescue efforts for Hurricane Ian in Florida
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The American Red Cross is sending three volunteers from Vermont to help with hurricane Ian Rescue Efforts. NBC5 spoke with a man from Hinesburg, Vermont who arrived in Wimauma Florida around noon on Sunday. Wimauma, Florida, is around 35 miles south of Tampa. He said the...
WCAX
Vermont police investigating reported school threat
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday. Police say a threat was made on social media toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and...
newportdispatch.com
Teen driver arrested in Derby for speeding, negligent operation
DERBY — An 18-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Derby on Tuesday. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed while patrolling US Route 5 at around 11:20 p.m. Radar indicated 70 miles-per-hour in a posted 35 miles-per-hour zone. The trooper...
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
Addison Independent
Bristol couple both run for Vermont legislature
For the past three decades, Lloyd and Lynn Dike have enjoyed doing things together. The Bristol couple’s shared interests include square-dancing, spending time with their six grandchildren, and, now, running for public office. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
mynbc5.com
State police investigating threat to Mt. Mansfield Union High School
JERICHO, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a threat made to Mt. Mansfield Union High School in Jericho. Police said the threat was made toward the school on social media. School officials and law enforcement worked together to identify the student that made the threat. Due to the student's age, their identity won't be released.
Comments / 0