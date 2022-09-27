ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Oregon high school football media poll: Top 10 teams in Class 5A entering Week 5

By Mike Wilson
 3 days ago

Each week throughout the football season, SBLive Oregon’s high school sports contributors and other members of the Oregon media will be voting on the top 10 teams in Class 6A, 5A and 4A. Here’s how the Class 5A media vote shakes out entering Week 5. (Photo by Leon Neuschwander)

(Note: If you cover high school football in Oregon and would like to vote in future polls, email jd@scorebooklive.com .)

***

Class 5A poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Summit (20) - 200

2. Wilsonville - 161

3. Thurston - 152

4. Bend - 144

5. Silverton - 123

6. Southridge - 103

7. Dallas - 69

8. Canby - 50

9. West Albany - 44

10. South Albany - 29

Others receiving votes: Springfield 11, Mountain View 8, Eagle Point 5, Central 1

Our complete high school football preview:

Breaking down every 6A, 5A, 4A team in the state

Complete Week 4 recap:

Top stars, best games, biggest wins

Our Week 4 predictions:

How did we do?

Comments / 0

