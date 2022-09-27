Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FoCo Planning Commission suggests approval of several developments including apartment complex, entertainment facilityJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girlJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Oktoberfests and concerts highlight the first weekend of fallJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Nearly 400 homes could be built next to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Additional charges filed against truck driver in fatal crash that shut down GA 400 in Forsyth CountyJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Related
wrwh.com
Rhonda Annette Bridges, Age 57 Clarkesville
Rhonda Annette Bridges, age 57 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022 at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on March 14, 1965, she was the daughter of Royce Eugene Bridges of Clarkesville & the late LeVon Williams Bridges. Rhonda was a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology, Class of 1991 where she received her Master’s degree as an Industrial Engineer. She worked as an Engineer for AT&T Telecommunications Company with over 30 years of dedicated service. Rhonda lived her whole life in Georgia first in Atlanta, Duluth, & finally in Clarkesville with her parents where she helped with their care for the last 3 years. She was a wonderful person who constantly gave to others including paying the way for some of her relatives to graduate from college debt free. Rhonda especially doted on her niece, Nicole whom she loved fiercely.
wrwh.com
Johnny Ira Hayes, age 49, of Dahlonega
Mr. Johnny Ira Hayes, age 49, of Dahlonega, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mr. Hayes’ online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
wrwh.com
David W. Lewis, Age 67 Gainesville
David W. Lewis, age 67, of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. Mr. Lewis’ wish was to be cremated and no formal services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
Debbie Collier: Slain Georgia woman's husband on video working during suspected time of death, source says
Slain Georgia office manager Debbie Collier's husband Steven was seen on video working at the time she disappeared, according to a law enforcement source.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
wrwh.com
GDOL to Host Fall Resource and Job Fair In Gainesville
(Gainesville)- The Gainesville Career Center’s Department of Veteran Services will host a multi-employer Fall Resource and Job Fair for Hall, Lumpkin, Dawson, Forsyth, White, Habersham, Stephens, Rabun, Banks, Franklin, and Hart Counties on Tuesday, October 4, from 10 am until 2 pm. The event will take place at the...
Red and Black
35 years later: Remembering the Athens murders of 1987
Many things come and go in the city of Athens. College students enter and leave, businesses open and close, but one thing that has stayed constant is the vast array of beautiful homes lining the busy streets. One of these beautiful homes is a faded yellow brick house with antique...
wrwh.com
Vernon Odell Trammell, age 70, of Cleveland
Vernon Odell Trammell, age 70, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. Mr. Trammell was born on December 17, 1951, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Elijah and Carolyn Cleveland Trammell. We worked for Mt. Yonah Lumber Company and was a member of Bean Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his sister, Genevieve Dorsey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
Georgia's Debbie Collier case: Timeline of events in burned office manager's slaying
Debbie Collier, a Georgia real estate office manager, went missing on Sept. 10 and was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances the following day.
wrwh.com
Update- White County Preparing For Hurricane Ian
(Cleveland)- White County officials reported at 2:PM EDT Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian was located about 265 miles south of Sarasota Florida, or 887 miles south of Cleveland, Georgia. LOCATION…23.5N 83.3W. ABOUT 265 MI…430 KM S OF SARASOTA FLORIDA. MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…120 MPH…195 KM/H. PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR...
Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County
A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
Wind advisory for Athens, NE Ga
There is a wind advisory for Athens and northeast Georgia, in effect through 8 o’clock tonight, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour anticipated. It’s the weather system that is impacting the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, with the likelihood of storm surges as Category One Hurricane Ian blows past.
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women
Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement
A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
townelaker.com
A Message From the Mayor
Cherokee County is one of four counties, out of 159 in Georgia, with a 6% sales tax. Every other county has a higher tax rate. But, where do those six pennies go? Four go directly to Georgia’s general fund and are implemented automatically under state law. Two were put in place by Cherokee County voters, and must be renewed on a regular basis. One goes to the education special-purpose local-option sales tax (E-SPLOST), which raises funds for capital investment in the Cherokee County School District to build schools, buy buses and keep the district’s infrastructure up to speed with our rapidly growing county. (For more information, flip to page 58.)
wrwh.com
Update On Hurricane Ian For White County
(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
wrwh.com
White County Situation Update On Ian
(Cleveland)- Hurricane Ian has the attention of White County officials. In a situation update Monday night to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that the current forecast track would bring Ian near Gainesville, Fla, and then north into southern Georgia near Waycross, Statesboro, and to Augusta by 2:PM Saturday.
Comments / 0