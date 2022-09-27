Michael Giacchino Denies ‘Werewolf By Night’ Cameos: “Rumors Are Insanely Inaccurate 99.9% Of The Time”

Yesterday afternoon, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman decided to go and light a fire on social media by announcing some “Deadpool 3” news. Specifically, the video revealed that Hugh Jackman is returning to the world of superheroes as Wolverine for one more film. And if you sift through the comments on social media, you’ll find that most of the reaction consists of fans losing their shit and being very excited by the prospect of seeing Jackman and Reynolds in the MCU. But there were quite a few folks who had some questions about how this is all happening. Thankfully, Reynolds and Jackman released another video and decided to answer those questions. Sort of.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO