Michael Giacchino Denies ‘Werewolf By Night’ Cameos: “Rumors Are Insanely Inaccurate 99.9% Of The Time”

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago
theplaylist.net

Paramount Removes ‘Star Trek 4’ From December 2023 Release Date

Paramount’s attempt to make “Star Trek 4” is quickly turning into one of the most ridiculous stories in Hollywood. From being a film that seemed ready to shoot to now being completely removed from the release calendar, “Star Trek 4” seems further away from being a reality than ever before. It’s truly fascinating how this has all come to be.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Blade’: Director Bassam Tariq Steps Away From Project Just Two Months Before Production Begins

For more than a decade, Marvel Studios was nearly perfect when it comes to behind-the-scenes shakeups with its film productions. Outside of the very public breakup with Edgar Wright over the original “Ant-Man” film, everything else went to plan in the MCU when it came to choosing filmmakers. But in a post-‘Endgame’ world, things haven’t been the same, with directors coming and going at a more frequent pace, including the surprise announcement that Bassam Tariq is now departing the upcoming production of “Blade.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Are Here To Answer All Of Your ‘Deadpool 3’ Questions With The Help Of Wham!

Yesterday afternoon, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman decided to go and light a fire on social media by announcing some “Deadpool 3” news. Specifically, the video revealed that Hugh Jackman is returning to the world of superheroes as Wolverine for one more film. And if you sift through the comments on social media, you’ll find that most of the reaction consists of fans losing their shit and being very excited by the prospect of seeing Jackman and Reynolds in the MCU. But there were quite a few folks who had some questions about how this is all happening. Thankfully, Reynolds and Jackman released another video and decided to answer those questions. Sort of.
MOVIES
Kevin Feige
Person
Michael Giacchino
theplaylist.net

‘Armor Wars’: Don Cheadle’s Marvel Series Upgraded To A Movie

There’s been a shake-up in the Marvel Universe, but all things considered, it’s a pretty great one for Don Cheadle. The actor’s Marvel/Disney+ series, “Armor Wars,” is changing and is now being developed as a feature film. It’s hard to see that as anything else as an upgrade if your Don Cheadle or Cheadle’s reps. Marvel’s Disney+ series was supposed to be for supporting characters that didn’t really get their due and might be better suited to a character-driven limited series format. Cheadle’s War Machine/James “Rhoadey” Rhoades character—who already appeared in “Falcon And the Winter Solider” briefly and will turn up in the upcoming series “Secret Wars”—fit that bill perfectly: a supporting character that really deserved his own vehicle.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Interview With The Vampire’ Review: AMC’s New Anne Rice Series Is Smart & Stylish

Nothing ever dies. It’s true in television as much as it is in vampire fiction, as the last few decades of weaponized nostalgia have seen dozens of properties remade for the small screen. Most of them are mere echoes of the original hits, but sometimes a creator finds a new pulse in a dead franchise, and that’s the case with AMC’s “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,” a surprisingly entertaining, nuanced, and well-made drama that echoes “Hannibal” in numerous ways, both in style and in how it refashions familiar characters for a new generation. It’s got real life.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Justin Long’s New Movie’ Trailer: 20th Century Studios Has Sly & Clever Meta Fun With Its Latest ‘Barbarian’ Trailer

With roles in “Jeepers Creepers,” “Drag Me To Hell,” and “Tusk,” Justin Long has never shied away from horror movies. But what’s he up to in his latest foray into the genre? 20th Century Studios is having a little bit of meta fun with that in its new trailer for “Barbarian,” calling the movie instead “Justin Long’s New Movie.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘White Noise’: LCD Soundsystem Releases ‘New Body Rhumba’ In Lead-Up To Noah Baumbach’s Upcoming Film

While Noah Baumbach‘s latest, “White Noise,” already had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, it won’t reach audiences until later this year. But the build-up to the upcoming film commences today with the release of LCD Soundsystem‘s new single “new body rhumba,” the band’s first new material in five years.
ENTERTAINMENT
theplaylist.net

‘Holy Spider’ Trailer: A Female Journalist Attempts To Find An Iranian Serial Killer In Ali Abbasi’s New Thriller

If you look at the previous two films from director Ali Abbasi, “Border” and “Shelley,” you are probably taken aback by the visual style and unique storytelling used by the filmmaker. And you probably wouldn’t assume that his next film would be a David Fincher-esque serial killer thriller. However, that’s exactly what Abbasi created with his latest film, “Holy Spider.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Smile’ Review: Parker Finn’s Debut Film Is Jump-Scare Horror Done Really, Really Well

It doesn’t happen too often, especially from modern studio fare, but Parker Finn’s “Smile” is the kind of horror movie that earns the unique qualification of “genuinely scary.” Credit to Finn, the writer/director making his feature debut here, for achieving this with a strong and simple visual hook: possessed characters who smile, a sign to the witness that something is about to go horrifically wrong. It’s always creepy when actors here suddenly force a wide grin onto their faces, gradually baring their full teeth and pointing their eyes in a fashion that would barely be welcoming in a photo. Finn knows the inverse effect of a smile, frozen in place, and in-person—it becomes a startling, disturbing threat like few others.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Nosferatu’: Robert Eggers’ Remake Of Classic Vampire Film Back In Motion With Bill Skarsgard Starring & Lily-Rose Depp In Talks

It looks like Robert Eggers may get to do his long-gestating passion project after all. Deadline reports that the horror maestro’s remake of “Nosferatu” for Focus Features is now closer than ever to production, with Bill Skarsgard attached to star as the titular vampire. However, there’s a shake-up regarding who will star in the upcoming film, with Anya Taylor-Joy no longer attached.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: Colin Trevorrow Promises “There’s More To Come” From The Franchise

“Jurassic World: Dominion” hit theaters this summer as a culmination of sorts for the franchise. For one, it marked an end to the trilogy Colin Trevorrow oversaw since 2015’s “Jurassic World.” But it also brought together “Jurassic Park” characters of old like Sam Neill‘s Alan Grant, Laura Dern‘s Ellie Sattler, and fan-favorite Jeff Goldblum‘s Ian Malcolm to tie up loose ends. And that’s a wrap, right? No more “Jurassic Park” movies from here on out?
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Werewolf By Night’: Check Out An Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Clip From The Upcoming Disney+ MCU Halloween Special

As a final capstone to MCU‘s Phase 4 content on Disney+, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have cooked up a TV special just in time for the Halloween season. “Werewolf By Night” showcases a little-seen part of the Marvel universe, taking on the more ghoulish corners of the comics lore. Now, in an exclusive behind-the-scenes look, take a sneak peek to see what the upcoming special has in store for audiences.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Time Bandits’: Lisa Kudrow, Charlyne Yi & More Join Taika Waititi’s Apple TV+ Series

Back in March 2019, it was reported that Taika Waititi had worked out a deal to co-write and direct a new reimagining of “Time Bandits” for Apple TV+. However, since then, there really hasn’t been much concrete news about the show. That said, it appears the show is ready to move full speed ahead with a full cast of actors joining the comedy series.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Ebon Moss-Bachrach Talks ‘Andor,’ Being In “Awe” Of Tony Gilroy & Feeling Like A ‘Star Wars’ Kid Again [Interview]

Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach is riding high at the moment. Known initially for his work in Lena Dunham’s “Girls,” in the ensuing years, he’s put in the work and been in all kinds of indies, dramas, and varied film and TV works. 2022 has been something of a banner year for the actor, having a kind of second, breakthrough renaissance for his co-starring role in FX’s breakout series, “The Bear,” which became a massive hit this past summer.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘AND’: Yorgos Lanthimos Has New Movie Coming With Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe & Margaret Qualley To Star

Yorgos Lanthimos‘ follow-up to 2018’s “The Favourite,” “Poor Things,” doesn’t even have a release date yet, and news about his next movie is already here. Deadline reports that Lanthimos teams up with Searchlight Pictures for the fifth time with “AND,” and the film stars much of the same main cast as “Poor Things.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Trailer: Lars Von Trier’s Third Season Of His TV Series Hits MUBI On November 27

Lars von Trier made a triumphant return to filmmaking at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month with “The Kingdom Exodus” as he battles Parkinson’s disease. Now, MUBI has a date set for the third season of von Trier’s series for its exclusive release on the streamer: November 27, with restored versions of the previous two seasons of the show premiering in the weeks beforehand.
TV & VIDEOS

