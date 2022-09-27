Suspect in Brick murder charged, though not yet in custody

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Eric Manzanares, 22, of Asbury Park, has been charged with the murder of Brick Township resident Nymere Tinsley following a shooting in Toms River on Aug. 27.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitchell A. Little released a joint statement detailing the results of their combined efforts to find the perpetrator of a shooting at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge in Toms River that left two injured and one dead at the scene.

Along with a charge for Murder, Mr. Manzanares has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, all from the same incident.

A warrant for Mr. Manzanares’ arrest has been issued, though he has not yet been taken into custody and is considered a ‘fugitive from justice,’ according to the joint statement. His name has also been entered in the National Crime Information Center database.

