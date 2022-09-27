ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Suspect in Brick murder charged, though not yet in custody

By Addison Gallagher
Star News Group
 3 days ago

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Eric Manzanares, 22, of Asbury Park, has been charged with the murder of Brick Township resident Nymere Tinsley following a shooting in Toms River on Aug. 27.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitchell A. Little released a joint statement detailing the results of their combined efforts to find the perpetrator of a shooting at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge in Toms River that left two injured and one dead at the scene.

Along with a charge for Murder, Mr. Manzanares has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, all from the same incident.

A warrant for Mr. Manzanares’ arrest has been issued, though he has not yet been taken into custody and is considered a ‘fugitive from justice,’ according to the joint statement. His name has also been entered in the National Crime Information Center database.

hudsontv.com

Additional Charges Filed Against Kearny Man Charged with Desecrating Human Remains

Additional charges have been filed against a 32-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of Corey McFadden in Kearny on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Matthew Kochell, of Kearny, is charged with Aggravated Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4a, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d. Kochell and codefendant Elliot Barton, 39, of Kearny, were both previously charged with Desecrating/Disturbing Human Remains in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:22-1a and are being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. Kochell is tentatively scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ
Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
