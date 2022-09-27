Read full article on original website
Down East Seniors Club
The Down East Seniors Club held their Sept. 28 meeting at the. Blind Center of NC in Washington. President Roy Whichard led the. meeting. Jim Hackney played for the singing of “God Bless America” and. the group pledged allegiance to the flag. Polk Culpepper gave the. opening prayer...
Karen Sue Leggett
Karen Sue Leggett, 57, a resident of Washington, NC passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. A visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00pm on Sunday October 2, 2022 at Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to serve the Leggett family.
Kiwanis Club
Mike Dail, City of Washington Director of Planning and Cultural Resources, was guest speaker at Tuesday’s Kiwanis Club meeting. Introduced by Kiwanian Bobby Roberson (right in photo), he talked about the many projects happening in the city. He said that the new Police Station in on track for an April 2023 completion. Also in the works are two electric vehicle charging stations, several city parks upgrades, basketball court refurbishing and new playground equipment plus tennis and pickle ball courts at Bug House Park.
Estuary-Yum highlights NC Blue Crab
Don’t worry if you missed Wednesday night’s Estuary-Yum event, because the Estuarium is planning to host more in the future that could feature shrimp, scallops or another seafood species. The Estuary-Yum event educates guests about various seafood species whose lifestyle is partially if not entirely spent in local...
Noon Rotary
The Washington Noon Rotary was very pleased to welcome District Court Judge Keith Mason as the club’s Monday, September 26th guest speaker at the King Chicken Banquet Facility. Judge Mason, who was invited by Noon Rotarian Renee Douglas, spoke about the seven Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) based on a...
Market Street mural unveiled
No longer hidden from view underneath an opaque veil, the mural on the corner of Market and Main Streets in downtown Washington was revealed on Thursday, Sept. 29. The mural was painted by Washington native, Samantha Brinson who spent a total of two months painting a scene of Market Street facing the waterfront. The center building once existed in Washington. It was built in the 1890’s, but torn down in the 1960’s. It housed a market on the first floor and an armory on the second floor.
Hurricane Ian: Sept. 30 AM update
From Chris Newkirk, Beaufort County Emergency Services:. Please see the email below and attached briefing for the latest update from the NWS. Most forecast models are now suggesting that Ian will make its second landfall between Charleston and Georgetown S.C as a Category 1 hurricane. Changes as a result of this morning’s update have been highlighted below.
Hyde County offices closed Friday, Sept. 30
Hyde County Government offices will be closed Friday, September 30, 2022, due to the impending weather from Tropical Storm Ian. The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch for our area. The latest briefing from NWS Morehead City is to expect a prolonged...
Post-Ian weather update
Beaufort County has weathered tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian, which passed through the area as a tropical cyclone Friday evening through Saturday morning, bringing with it heavy rain and coastal flooding. For a list of resources from Beaufort County Emergency Services, click the following link and follow “Quick Links”...
Fall roundup: Volleyball Panthers take league lead
Northside’s volleyball team claimed first place in the Coastal Plains Conference with a 3-1 home victory over Pamlico County earlier this week. The Panthers (14-2, 6-0) prevailed 25-21, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20 in a matchup of undefeated league rivals. “We controlled the match in the first two sets, but couldn’t...
Road kind to the Seahawks, but not to the Pack
The Southside Seahawks jumped out to a 14-0 lead in Bayboro Thursday night and went on to defeat Pamlico County, 22-8 in the coastal Plains Conference opener for both teams. The game against the Hurricanes (1-5) was moved to Thursday because of predicted heavy rain from Hurricane Ian on Friday.
