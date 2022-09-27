Christian Bale’s Burt Berenstein character says he “left his eye in France” in David O. Russell’s fanciful, murder-mystery/ larger-conspiracy comedic thriller, “Amsterdam,” a movie named for the city where the films lead trio spends their halcyon years, living, loving and laughing together. “France” is probably not as an appealing title, given how “Amsterdam” also works as a stand-in for some of the more wild, raucous, and debaucherous elements of the film, but perhaps it’s more thematically apt given its Euro-centricity and how the earnest movie is essentially about fraternity, equality, and liberty: the Tricolours meaning (hear me out: let’s not forget, France gifted the U.S. the Statue of Liberty). Or at least, that’s one thematic element of a richly layered film and all that it wants to express about America, the state of the world, and tyranny.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO