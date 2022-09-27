Read full article on original website
‘Raymond & Ray’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke & Ewan McGregor Reckon With Burying Family, But Not The Past
It’s crazy to think that after all these years, actors Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor have never appeared in a movie together. Both of them are terrific character actors, and both of them seem to travel in the same circuit of character-driven independent cinema usually helmed by auteurs. Well, humanist filmmaker Rodrigo Garcia, known for “Last Days In The Desert” with McGregor and films like “Albert Nobbs” and “Mother and Child,” has the inspired idea to put them together as estranged brothers in the new Apple TV+ drama, “Raymond & Ray.”
‘AND’: Yorgos Lanthimos Has New Movie Coming With Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe & Margaret Qualley To Star
Yorgos Lanthimos‘ follow-up to 2018’s “The Favourite,” “Poor Things,” doesn’t even have a release date yet, and news about his next movie is already here. Deadline reports that Lanthimos teams up with Searchlight Pictures for the fifth time with “AND,” and the film stars much of the same main cast as “Poor Things.”
‘White Noise’: LCD Soundsystem Releases ‘New Body Rhumba’ In Lead-Up To Noah Baumbach’s Upcoming Film
While Noah Baumbach‘s latest, “White Noise,” already had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, it won’t reach audiences until later this year. But the build-up to the upcoming film commences today with the release of LCD Soundsystem‘s new single “new body rhumba,” the band’s first new material in five years.
‘My Father’s Dragon’ Trailer: The New Animated Film From Oscar-Nominated Director Nora Twomey Arrives In November
In a world where major animation releases start to look very similar with their Pixar-esque visuals, projects like “My Father’s Dragon” really do stand out. As seen in the trailer for “My Father’s Dragon,” the Netflix animated feature has stunning visuals and a unique style as it tells the story of a young boy and the dragon he befriends. The all-star voice cast for the film includes Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith, Whoopi Goldberg, and Ian McShane.
Catherine Hardwicke To Be Lauded With Santa Fe International Film Festival Visionary Award
Catherine Hardwicke will receive the Santa Fe International Film Festival’s Visionary Award this October at Jean Cocteau Cinema. The Twilight and Thirteen filmmaker will also be leading an acting workshop at the Santa Fe Playhouse. Her latest film, Prisoner’s Daughter, starring Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox and Ernie Hudson, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Written by Mark Bacci, the film tells the story of a tough but proud ex-con who’s struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter and grandson; once he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past once again catches up to him. Hardwicke’s biggest...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Ending: Elisabeth Moss Knows What Happens to June but Not ‘a Lot of Other Stuff’
Elisabeth Moss looks ahead to the end of 'The Handmaid's Tale' since season 6 will be it. Moss already knows some stuff, but is waiting to hear about a lot.
The Taylor Sheridan-Verse: Jennifer Ehle Joins’ ‘1923,’ Prequel To ‘Yellowstone’ & Three More Added To ‘Lioness’ CIA Drama
Taylor Sheridan is hyper-busy over at Paramount+, building up his “Yellowstone” TV empire, but he also has other adjacent irons in the fire. For one, “Tulsa King,” starring Sylvester Stallone as a mafia capo who relocates to Oklahoma, premieres on the streamer on November 13 (which apparently connects to “Yellowstone” too). But two more shows are getting close to becoming a reality too.
‘Interview With The Vampire’ Review: AMC’s New Anne Rice Series Is Smart & Stylish
Nothing ever dies. It’s true in television as much as it is in vampire fiction, as the last few decades of weaponized nostalgia have seen dozens of properties remade for the small screen. Most of them are mere echoes of the original hits, but sometimes a creator finds a new pulse in a dead franchise, and that’s the case with AMC’s “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,” a surprisingly entertaining, nuanced, and well-made drama that echoes “Hannibal” in numerous ways, both in style and in how it refashions familiar characters for a new generation. It’s got real life.
‘Nosferatu’: Robert Eggers’ Remake Of Classic Vampire Film Back In Motion With Bill Skarsgard Starring & Lily-Rose Depp In Talks
It looks like Robert Eggers may get to do his long-gestating passion project after all. Deadline reports that the horror maestro’s remake of “Nosferatu” for Focus Features is now closer than ever to production, with Bill Skarsgard attached to star as the titular vampire. However, there’s a shake-up regarding who will star in the upcoming film, with Anya Taylor-Joy no longer attached.
‘Amsterdam’ Review: David O. Russell Enlists All The A-Listers To Fight The Good Fight Against The Bastards Of Fascism
Christian Bale’s Burt Berenstein character says he “left his eye in France” in David O. Russell’s fanciful, murder-mystery/ larger-conspiracy comedic thriller, “Amsterdam,” a movie named for the city where the films lead trio spends their halcyon years, living, loving and laughing together. “France” is probably not as an appealing title, given how “Amsterdam” also works as a stand-in for some of the more wild, raucous, and debaucherous elements of the film, but perhaps it’s more thematically apt given its Euro-centricity and how the earnest movie is essentially about fraternity, equality, and liberty: the Tricolours meaning (hear me out: let’s not forget, France gifted the U.S. the Statue of Liberty). Or at least, that’s one thematic element of a richly layered film and all that it wants to express about America, the state of the world, and tyranny.
Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Are Here To Answer All Of Your ‘Deadpool 3’ Questions With The Help Of Wham!
Yesterday afternoon, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman decided to go and light a fire on social media by announcing some “Deadpool 3” news. Specifically, the video revealed that Hugh Jackman is returning to the world of superheroes as Wolverine for one more film. And if you sift through the comments on social media, you’ll find that most of the reaction consists of fans losing their shit and being very excited by the prospect of seeing Jackman and Reynolds in the MCU. But there were quite a few folks who had some questions about how this is all happening. Thankfully, Reynolds and Jackman released another video and decided to answer those questions. Sort of.
‘Now You See Me 3’: Ruben Fleischer To Direct Next Movie In Series For Lionsgate
Does the world need another “Now You See Me” movie? After all, the last one came out in 2016 and, despite a successful pull at the box office, it didn’t win over critics. Deadline reports that Lionsgate thinks it’s okay to mine this well again, and they’ve tapped a new director to helm the franchise: “Venom” and “Uncharted” director Ruben Fleischer.
‘God’s Creatures’ Co-Directors Anna Rose Holmer & Saela Davis On Editing In Waves & Mythic Cycles [Interview]
Waves crash against the jagged coastline of an Irish fishing village, their rough cadence just one reminder of nature’s abiding power in a place composed of harsh, unyielding elements. The sky is a clouded gray, and the wind cuts sharp and deep enough to hit bone. Such a forbidding clime keeps the community at the center of A24’s “God’s Creatures,” small and close-knit but also superstitious and patriarchal. As is tradition, the men brave frigid waters to fish, while the women work in the factories, with mothers and daughters processing the daily catch brought in by fathers and sons.
Paramount Removes ‘Star Trek 4’ From December 2023 Release Date
Paramount’s attempt to make “Star Trek 4” is quickly turning into one of the most ridiculous stories in Hollywood. From being a film that seemed ready to shoot to now being completely removed from the release calendar, “Star Trek 4” seems further away from being a reality than ever before. It’s truly fascinating how this has all come to be.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach Talks ‘Andor,’ Being In “Awe” Of Tony Gilroy & Feeling Like A ‘Star Wars’ Kid Again [Interview]
Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach is riding high at the moment. Known initially for his work in Lena Dunham’s “Girls,” in the ensuing years, he’s put in the work and been in all kinds of indies, dramas, and varied film and TV works. 2022 has been something of a banner year for the actor, having a kind of second, breakthrough renaissance for his co-starring role in FX’s breakout series, “The Bear,” which became a massive hit this past summer.
‘Justin Long’s New Movie’ Trailer: 20th Century Studios Has Sly & Clever Meta Fun With Its Latest ‘Barbarian’ Trailer
With roles in “Jeepers Creepers,” “Drag Me To Hell,” and “Tusk,” Justin Long has never shied away from horror movies. But what’s he up to in his latest foray into the genre? 20th Century Studios is having a little bit of meta fun with that in its new trailer for “Barbarian,” calling the movie instead “Justin Long’s New Movie.”
‘Blade’: Director Bassam Tariq Steps Away From Project Just Two Months Before Production Begins
For more than a decade, Marvel Studios was nearly perfect when it comes to behind-the-scenes shakeups with its film productions. Outside of the very public breakup with Edgar Wright over the original “Ant-Man” film, everything else went to plan in the MCU when it came to choosing filmmakers. But in a post-‘Endgame’ world, things haven’t been the same, with directors coming and going at a more frequent pace, including the surprise announcement that Bassam Tariq is now departing the upcoming production of “Blade.”
‘Descendant’ Trailer: Margaret Brown’s New Doc Screens At NYFF On October 1, Hits Netflix On October 21
Margaret Brown entranced audiences at the Sundance Film Festival with “Descendant,” her documentary about the historic discovery of a lost slave ship in 2019. The movie made such a splash at Sundance that it won a Special Jury Prize. Now, it gets another screening at the New York Film Festival before it premieres exclusively on Netflix.
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: ‘The Witcher’ Star Freya Allan Joins Cast Of Upcoming Film
Last month, it was revealed announced that Owen Teague would star in a new “Planet Of The Apes” movie for 20th Century Studios. Now, Deadline reports that “The Witcher” star Freya Allan joins Teague in the film’s cast, and the film also has a new title: “Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.”
