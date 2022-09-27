Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Guy L. Call, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Guy L. Call, 69, of New Castle, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Presbyterian Hospital after a brief illness. Born on November 13, 1952, in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Frank and Eva (Beckert) Call. He is...
27 First News
Evelyn “Toots” Irene Klein, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn “Toots” Irene Klein, 97, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in UPMC Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Evelyn was born November 7, 1924 to Agnes (Cornthwaite) and William earl Alexander in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Sharpsville High School...
27 First News
Marye Jean Ireland Hoover, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marye Jean Ireland Hoover, 93, of Youngstown, passed away Friday evening, September 30, 2022, at Omni Manor Health Care Center. Marye was born September 13, 1929, in Pullman, Ritchie County, West Virginia, a daughter of her loving late parents, Clyde C. and Mildred (Davis) Ireland.
27 First News
Robert Alan Revis, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Alan Revis, 70, of Farmdale, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center. He was born June 28, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Lloyd Revis and the late Lois (Horton) Revis. Bob served in the United States Army...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Caroline J. Gustafson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline J. Gustafson, 86, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family. Caroline was born on November 20, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Bolchalk) Maxim and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Mary Ann Robison, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Robison, 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by her faithful and loving family and is now enjoying her glorified body in paradise with her savior, Christ Jesus. “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in…” Matthew 25:35.
27 First News
Helen (McGeehen) Cake Sokoloff, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Cake Sokoloff, 96, passed away peacefully at her home and was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Mrs. Sokoloff was born June 12, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Flossie...
27 First News
McKenna M. Wininger, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – McKenna M. Wininger, 26, died Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. McKenna was born November 12, 1995, in Corn, Oklahoma, the daughter of Glenn Wininger and Michelle Linebaugh DeGenova and Damian DeGenova. She went to Holy Family grade school and was...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Antionette D. Marotti, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Antionette (Toni) D Marotti, 89, of Girard Ohio, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Toni was born June 19, 1933 in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Lucy (Como) Marotti. She graduated in 1952 from East High School,...
27 First News
Patricia L. Egolf, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Egolf, 85, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. Patricia, affectionately known as Pat, was born April 18, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Patricia Powers Lisko. Pat was a graduate of...
27 First News
Phyllis Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The sun set for Phyllis Ann Miller, 78 of Youngstown, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Sunrise for Phyllis was on December 9, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, where she was the daughter of Oscar and Ann Cushing. Besides being a...
27 First News
Douglas H. Bortmas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas H. Bortmas, 66 of Austintown, died Thursday afternoon, September 29 at his residence. Douglas, known as Doug was born September 6, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Esther (McNeely) Bortmas, Jr. and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Virginia M. Walters, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Walters, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, at her son’s home surrounded by her family. Virginia was born September 30, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl W. and Victoria Yaskulka Hoffman and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
John Rodney Lane, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Rodney Lane was born on March 28, 1955, to the union of Jean Lane Eaton and Roosevelt Jones. The firstborn son, he was the second oldest of four children and attended Cleveland Public Schools, ultimately graduating from Job Corp in Chicago, Illinois. John served...
27 First News
Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., 92, passed away Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, at Briarfield Place, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Matt was born November 17, 1929, in Campbell, the son of Matteo and Philomena (Sepe) Carlozzi. He was a lifelong area resident of Campbell,...
27 First News
Edward P. “Ted” Doyle, Jr., Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward P. “Ted” Doyle, Jr., age 73 of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born April 20, 1949, in Conneaut, Ohio, son of Edward P. Doyle, Sr. and Marian G. (Simonson) Doyle. A lifelong...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Thomas J. Trimbur, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. “Tom” Trimbur, 80, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his residence. Tom was born on August 29, 1942, in Warren, Ohio the son of Joseph and Lena Trimbur. Tom received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from The...
27 First News
Roger Lee Crowell, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Lee Crowell, age 72, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home in Alliance. He was born August 10, 1950, in Salem, the son of the late James and Jean McMillan Crowell, of Lisbon. A 1968 graduate of David Anderson...
27 First News
Ralph E. Nudo, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. Nudo, 66, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022 at his residence. Ralph was born on March 8, 1956 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ralph and Henrietta Nudo. He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and worked in...
27 First News
Corey Thomas Hall Blake, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Thomas Hall Blake, 33, died Sunday September 25, 2022 at Cleveland Metro Health. He was born June 1, 1989 in Youngstown, a son of Misti M. Hall and Tom Blake. Corey was a welder for New York Blower in New Castle. He enjoyed teaching...
Comments / 0