ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Guy L. Call, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Guy L. Call, 69, of New Castle, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Presbyterian Hospital after a brief illness. Born on November 13, 1952, in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Frank and Eva (Beckert) Call. He is...
NEW CASTLE, PA
27 First News

Evelyn “Toots” Irene Klein, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn “Toots” Irene Klein, 97, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in UPMC Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Evelyn was born November 7, 1924 to Agnes (Cornthwaite) and William earl Alexander in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Sharpsville High School...
SHARPSVILLE, PA
27 First News

Marye Jean Ireland Hoover, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marye Jean Ireland Hoover, 93, of Youngstown, passed away Friday evening, September 30, 2022, at Omni Manor Health Care Center. Marye was born September 13, 1929, in Pullman, Ritchie County, West Virginia, a daughter of her loving late parents, Clyde C. and Mildred (Davis) Ireland.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Robert Alan Revis, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Alan Revis, 70, of Farmdale, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center. He was born June 28, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Lloyd Revis and the late Lois (Horton) Revis. Bob served in the United States Army...
FARMDALE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle, PA
Obituaries
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
New Castle, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
27 First News

Caroline J. Gustafson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline J. Gustafson, 86, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family. Caroline was born on November 20, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Bolchalk) Maxim and was a lifelong area resident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Mary Ann Robison, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Robison, 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by her faithful and loving family and is now enjoying her glorified body in paradise with her savior, Christ Jesus. “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in…” Matthew 25:35.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Helen (McGeehen) Cake Sokoloff, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Cake Sokoloff, 96, passed away peacefully at her home and was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Mrs. Sokoloff was born June 12, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Flossie...
LISBON, OH
27 First News

McKenna M. Wininger, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – McKenna M. Wininger, 26, died Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. McKenna was born November 12, 1995, in Corn, Oklahoma, the daughter of Glenn Wininger and Michelle Linebaugh DeGenova and Damian DeGenova. She went to Holy Family grade school and was...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Deborah
27 First News

Antionette D. Marotti, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Antionette (Toni) D Marotti, 89, of Girard Ohio, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Toni was born June 19, 1933 in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Lucy (Como) Marotti. She graduated in 1952 from East High School,...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Patricia L. Egolf, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Egolf, 85, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. Patricia, affectionately known as Pat, was born April 18, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Patricia Powers Lisko. Pat was a graduate of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Phyllis Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The sun set for Phyllis Ann Miller, 78 of Youngstown, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Sunrise for Phyllis was on December 9, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, where she was the daughter of Oscar and Ann Cushing. Besides being a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Douglas H. Bortmas, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas H. Bortmas, 66 of Austintown, died Thursday afternoon, September 29 at his residence. Douglas, known as Doug was born September 6, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Esther (McNeely) Bortmas, Jr. and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc Hamot Medical Center#Rn#St Francis Hospital#Pediatric Unit#Catholic#Ccd#Union Area Schools
27 First News

Virginia M. Walters, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Walters, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, at her son’s home surrounded by her family. Virginia was born September 30, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl W. and Victoria Yaskulka Hoffman and was a lifelong area resident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

John Rodney Lane, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Rodney Lane was born on March 28, 1955, to the union of Jean Lane Eaton and Roosevelt Jones. The firstborn son, he was the second oldest of four children and attended Cleveland Public Schools, ultimately graduating from Job Corp in Chicago, Illinois. John served...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., 92, passed away Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, at Briarfield Place, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Matt was born November 17, 1929, in Campbell, the son of Matteo and Philomena (Sepe) Carlozzi. He was a lifelong area resident of Campbell,...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Edward P. “Ted” Doyle, Jr., Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward P. “Ted” Doyle, Jr., age 73 of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born April 20, 1949, in Conneaut, Ohio, son of Edward P. Doyle, Sr. and Marian G. (Simonson) Doyle. A lifelong...
ANDOVER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
27 First News

Thomas J. Trimbur, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. “Tom” Trimbur, 80, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his residence. Tom was born on August 29, 1942, in Warren, Ohio the son of Joseph and Lena Trimbur. Tom received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from The...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Roger Lee Crowell, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Lee Crowell, age 72, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home in Alliance. He was born August 10, 1950, in Salem, the son of the late James and Jean McMillan Crowell, of Lisbon. A 1968 graduate of David Anderson...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Ralph E. Nudo, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. Nudo, 66, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022 at his residence. Ralph was born on March 8, 1956 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ralph and Henrietta Nudo. He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and worked in...
NILES, OH
27 First News

Corey Thomas Hall Blake, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Thomas Hall Blake, 33, died Sunday September 25, 2022 at Cleveland Metro Health. He was born June 1, 1989 in Youngstown, a son of Misti M. Hall and Tom Blake. Corey was a welder for New York Blower in New Castle. He enjoyed teaching...
HUBBARD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy