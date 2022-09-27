OMCO Solar Reaches 9.5GW Milestone and Accelerates Domestic Manufacturing with Expanded Indiana Plant and $5 Million Investment

Read full article on original website
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
thecentersquare.com
Report: 24% of U.S. electricity came from hydropower, wind, solar in 1st hald of year
(The Center Square) – In the first half of 2022, 24% of U.S. utility-scale electricity generation came from hydropower, solar and wind, the U.S. Energy Information Agency reports. The analysis is based on data from EIA’s Electric Power Monthly, which also found that from June 2021 to June 2022,...
altenergymag.com
How Companies Can Earn Income from Energy Storage, From the East to West Coast
The options for reaping income from energy storage are expanding, creating opportunities for commercial and industrial customers. In many cases, a third party owns and operates the battery systems on facility owners’ sites, helping the customers earn income without needing to handle the technical and financial aspects of managing the batteries.
