Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian remains Category 1 storm on track to Central Florida

Just before 2 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral. The storm continues to decrease in strength but was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian appears to be picking up speed with movement to the northeast at 9 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Torrential rain floods Orlando street

Hurricane Ian has caused massive flooding to several parts of Central Florida. Antonio Iraheta took this video of his street at Rio Grande Ave and S Texas Ave. in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

Hurricane Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Rescue efforts are underway in several counties. One man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando decided to kayak across the floods.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian

Officials in Florida warned that power would likely be out for several days following Hurricane Ian, The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm would approach Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and officials said power could be out for several days, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas

ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
GEORGIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Chopper videos show destruction left behind in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. - SKYFOX chopper video flew over portions of Florida Thursday afternoon surveying the damage and devastation left behind after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area with heavy rain, storm surge, winds and catastrophic flooding. The powerful storm made landfall shortly after 3 p.m. on the southwestern coast of Florida,...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian eyewall moving onshore in Florida as Category 4 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and its ‘extremely dangerous’ eye-wall is moving onshore in Florida with maximum sustained winds close to Category 5 strength. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the Atlantic. Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday as...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida

A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, Friday afternoon, flooding the coast and parts of historic Charleston after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian's center made landfall at 2:05 p.m. ET as a Category 1 storm with maximum...
FLORIDA STATE

