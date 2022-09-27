Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian remains Category 1 storm on track to Central Florida
Just before 2 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral. The storm continues to decrease in strength but was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian appears to be picking up speed with movement to the northeast at 9 mph.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Florida sandhill cranes stand their ground against Hurricane Ian's fury in viral video
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - These sandhill cranes weren't going to let Hurricane Ian intimidate them and stood tough against the storm's powerful winds in Florida. Casey Clifton posted video to Twitter on Thursday of the birds in Lakewood Ranch nearly being blown away as Ian tore through the state. "Sandhill...
fox35orlando.com
Torrential rain floods Orlando street
Hurricane Ian has caused massive flooding to several parts of Central Florida. Antonio Iraheta took this video of his street at Rio Grande Ave and S Texas Ave. in Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman spots heart in clouds over Orlando as Hurricane Ian nears: 'We'll be fine'
ORLANDO, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian threatens to impact Florida, one woman found a sign in the sky that hopefully things will be ok. Sarah Shannon Moncho of Orlando posted photos to Facebook of what looked like clouds shaped like two hands forming a heart in the sky over the Conway area in spectacular pink and purple hues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
Hurricane Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Rescue efforts are underway in several counties. One man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando decided to kayak across the floods.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian
Officials in Florida warned that power would likely be out for several days following Hurricane Ian, The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm would approach Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and officials said power could be out for several days, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida with storm surge, winds and flooding | See damage
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph – bringing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Wednesday evening, the storm has weakened to a Cat....
fox35orlando.com
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to deliver baby girl at hospital
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida mother said she was dealing with "her own mental hurricane" when she and her family drove to a Melbourne hospital through Hurricane Ian's gusty winds and heavy rain to safely deliver their baby girl Wednesday – the same day the category storm made landfall in Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmfe.org
Central Florida forecasts include high winds from Hurricane Ian, starting this afternoon
Central Florida is likely to begin experiencing tropical storm force winds by 2 p.m. today, according to the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rains are expected throughout the storm and could cause flooding. In Central Florida, the storm will impact Polk County first. Emergency managers there say the National Weather Service...
Hurricane Ian: Huge tree snaps in half, blocks road in Bradenton
A huge tree snapped in half in Bradenton on Wednesday, blocking a road as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian batters Florida, causes severe flooding after making landfall
Views from a balcony in Fort Myers, Florida, show the severe flooding Hurricane Ian has caused after making landfall in the state as a powerful and "extremely dangerous" category 4 storm. Becky Hinshaw tells FOX 35 News the bottom floor of the building she's in is under water and vehicles are gone.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas
ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Chopper videos show destruction left behind in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. - SKYFOX chopper video flew over portions of Florida Thursday afternoon surveying the damage and devastation left behind after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area with heavy rain, storm surge, winds and catastrophic flooding. The powerful storm made landfall shortly after 3 p.m. on the southwestern coast of Florida,...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian eyewall moving onshore in Florida as Category 4 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and its ‘extremely dangerous’ eye-wall is moving onshore in Florida with maximum sustained winds close to Category 5 strength. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the Atlantic. Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday as...
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
fox35orlando.com
Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, Friday afternoon, flooding the coast and parts of historic Charleston after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian's center made landfall at 2:05 p.m. ET as a Category 1 storm with maximum...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 2 in Central Florida; 21 deaths reported in Florida
Hurricane Ian killed at least two people in Central Florida – both in Volusia County, officials said. At least 21 deaths have been reported across the state, though the death toll is expected to rise, state officials said Friday. Both deaths reported in Central Florida were in Volusia County.
Comments / 0