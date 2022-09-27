Read full article on original website
The public is asked to minimize traffic on Gastineau Avenue to ensure safety and allow clearance work to be completed as swiftly and smoothly as possible. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the majority of debris has been cleared from Gastineau Avenue and the road is open to traffic.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A landslide triggered by record rainfall significantly damaged three homes, prompted the evacuation of about a dozen residents and caused power outages in downtown Juneau, Alaska’s capital city. Geological assessment teams determined Tuesday that favorable weather has returned the threat level to pre-slide levels. The city’s public works department was preparing to begin removing debris, city spokesperson Meredith Thatcher said. Of the three homes, one was completely destroyed as it came down the mountain and slammed into a second home, which was significantly damaged but remains standing, she said. The extent of damage to the third home was not yet known. Residents will be allowed to return to their homes at their own discretion. “If you feel comfortable going home, you can go home,” Thatcher said.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Friends of the Flags will remove the U.S. state flags along Egan Drive between 10th Street and Marine Way on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 7 a.m. Residents should expect temporary right lane closures as the group removes flags from the light poles, and are asked to exercise caution along Egan between 10th Street and Marine Way during the morning.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - United Way of Southeast Alaska is holding its Fourth Day of Caring today in Juneau. Day of Caring is an event where local nonprofit agencies offer up a service project to be completed. "It's an opportunity for an organization to get a little work done," said...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Drone footage is revealing that the slide on Gastineau Avenue was more of a treefall than a large mudslide. That's according to the CBJ's Tom Mattice. He spoke to News of the North on Wednesday. "What's really interesting is it's really more of a treefall event...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A healing totem and Native screens are set to be revealed at Twin Lakes on Saturday. AWARE, Tlingit & Haida, the Wooshkeetaan and L’eeneidi A’aakw Kwa’an are inviting the public to the unveiling of a healing totem pole and screens by Tlingit master carver, Wayne Price.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a request from a local church and its cold-weather shelter. Resurrection Lutheran Church in downtown requested two modifications to its conditional use permit for a cold weather emergency shelter. First, the church requested to change the opening time for the shelter to one hour earlier, at 8 p.m., and to close one hour later, at 7:30 a.m.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Authorities have said that the investigation into the death of a 55-year-old Juneau woman is ongoing and that they have received many tips in the case. According to Juneau Police, preliminary investigation reveals that the victim, Faith Rogers, was on a walk with three dogs on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, or Brotherhood Bridge Trail, when she was killed last Wednesday afternoon.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In September 2022, Acme Smoked Fish Foundation announced the first grant recipients of the Seafood Industry Climate Awards. Each recipient will receive a $40,000 grant this year to support an innovation focused on lowering the carbon footprint within the seafood industry and/or increasing the leadership role of underrepresented groups in the industry.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska National Weather Service detailed a summer weather report and said what Juneau can expect this first week of fall. Nathan Compton, a meteorologist with the Alaska National Weather Service, said what Juneau can expect starting Sunday. "We're looking at an atmospheric event coming in Sunday...
Juneau Police Department continued last Thursday to investigate the area of Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, also known as Brotherhood Bridge Trail, after receiving a report shortly before 4 p.m. last Wednesday that a woman’s body was found in the area. Late Wednesday night in a news release the police...
Officer Jim Quinto was not your typical police officer. He spent most of his 25 years on the Juneau Police Department on patrol duty. And although he had a chance to work in drug enforcement and other areas of the department, he says he liked patrolling the streets best of all — because it gave him an opportunity to build relationships with people, so they could feel comfortable turning to him for help.
The Oct. 4 municipal election is fast approaching. A group has formed in Juneau urging voters to vote no on Proposition 4. There will be a post ironman meeting with organizers and Travel Juneau. United Way of Southeast Alaska is holding its Fourth Day of Caring today in Juneau. An...
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau Police Department is investigating a suspicious death following the discovery of a woman’s body yesterday near the Brotherhood Bridge trail. The body of 55-year-old Juneau resident Faith Marie Rogers was found just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 near the Glacier Highway, roughly...
In the 1950s and ‘60s, the “Native church” in Juneau was packed for holiday services. Seven days a week it housed civic and church-related gatherings. The Memorial Presbyterian Church served a predominantly Lingít congregation, true to its 1887 roots in a town that practiced segregation in restaurants and movie theaters into the mid-1940s.
