Vicksburg Post
Fire consumes building, trailer on Jeff Davis Road
A Thursday evening fire destroyed an abandoned store and travel trailer in the 1700 block of Jeff Davis Road. Warren County Fire Service spokesman Jeff Riggs said the blaze was reported by a 911 call at approximately 6:53 p.m., and units from the Letourneau, Fisher Ferry and Culkin fire departments responded with the first unit arriving reporting heavy fire showing.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police called to wreck at North Washington and 61 North
Vicksburg police have been called to a wreck involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler at the intersection of North Washington Street and U.S. 61 North that occurred about 3 p.m. According to preliminary but unconfirmed reports, the driver of the pickup was ejected. About John Surratt. John Surratt is...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Sept. 19 to Sept. 26
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Sept. 19 to Sept. 26. *Charles A. Abbott Jr. and Kathryn A. Abbott to Zuberi K. Ratliff and Tamara Cook-Ratliff, Lot 12 and Part of Lot 11, South Haven No. 3. *Jennie Elizabeth Bohne Executrix, Esther Troutt Banks Estate,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
cenlanow.com
Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture arrested a Mississippi man in Copiah County. An investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission led to the arrest based on a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, LA.
vicksburgnews.com
“Case closed” Chief Penny Jones updates on this morning’s incident at Candlewood Suites
Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones stated management will not be pursuing any charges in relation to the events at Candlewood Suites Thursday morning. Originally, it was reported a robbery took place at the establishment overnight and the safe had been removed from the premises. After Vicksburg police performed their investigation...
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Sept. 10, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. James A. Steele Jr.,...
Vicksburg Post
Hendrik Daniel Carleton
Hendrik Daniel Carleton was born on May 19, 1934, in Elizabeth, N.J. Married on June 21, 1960, to Mary Gayle Smith at First Baptist in Hattiesburg, MS. Died on September 15, 2022, Jackson, MS. Dan was the ultimate straight shooter, not only as LSU’s Pistol & Rifle Club president and...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Mayor announces Stamps as Fire Chief, Martin as Associate Chief
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced Friday afternoon the new Vicksburg Fire Department Chief and Associate Fire Chief, as well as his plans to recommend a new organizational structure for the department. Derrick Stamps has been named Fire Chief and Associate Fire Chief is Harry “Trey” Martin III.
WLBT
Owner of Richland gun shop responds to claims regarding damaging weapons, so they’re unsafe
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Last week, a gun shop in Richland was accused of damaging customers’ guns and, in one case, to the point where firing the weapon could be harmful. Now, the owner of 144 Tactical said those customers are lying, and he can prove it. The owner,...
Vicksburg Post
BURNING DOWN THE (JAIL) HOUSE: Three inmates charged for fire at Warren County Jail
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported three inmates that started a small fire in the Warren County Jail on Friday, Sept. 23 have been formally charged. According to Sheriff Martin Pace, some inmates set fire to what appeared to be a piece of a mattress and some paper, then melted a plastic dinner plate on top of it, creating more smoke. The inmates were then able to arc two electrical wires together to create enough sparks to ignite the combustible materials. The guards were able to quickly put out the fire and no one was injured.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Department holds outreach session with Glenwood Circle residents, discusses bringing security cameras to the area
The Vicksburg Police Department visited the Glenwood Circle neighborhood Wednesday evening to talk to residents about a new high-tech video camera system that is being installed in the city of Vicksburg. The cameras, operated by the non-profit group Project New Orleans, will be installed at locations across the city under...
WLBT
Jackson-based animal shelter questions water bill for more than $54,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s largest animal shelter is questioning why their water bills have skyrocketed in recent months, and they’ve been told by one Jackson City Councilman not to pay them. Mississippi Animal Rescue League’s September 15 statement shows the nonprofit owing more than $54,000 in...
Woman crashes into Vicksburg/Warren County school bus
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman collided with a Vicksburg/Warren County school bus on Interstate 20 on Thursday, September 29. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m. on Interstate 20. They said a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jacqueline James, 57, of Vicksburg, was […]
Vicksburg Post
Viking Mississippi arrives at Vicksburg Waterfront
Gary Bergin walked off the Viking Mississippi and climbed the staircase leading to the Vicksburg Riverfront Grove Street entrance to be greeted by a banner saying, “Welcome to Vicksburg,” a greeting repeated by Ward 2 Alderman Alex Monsour. Bergin, from Toronto Canada, boarded the Viking Mississippi at St.Paul...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man faces slew of charges following Madison pursuit
A Vicksburg resident faces several charges following a pursuit in Madison. According to the Madison Police Department, on Wednesday, Sep. 28, at approximately 11:42 a.m., the Madison Police Department received information of a recently stolen vehicle that was in the area of the City of Madison. A Madison police officer...
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana offers incentives in fighting CWD, Mississippi collecting samples from early season
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana discovered its first case of Chronic Wasting Disease on Jan. 28 in an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Deer Program Director Johnathan Bordelon said they await the results of a DNA test from the buck from a lab at Texas A&M University.
WLOX
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
Vicksburg Post
Minor injuries reported in school bus-car accident on Interstate 20 East
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 20 East on Thursday afternoon that involved a car and a Vicksburg Warren School District bus. The wreck took place at approximately 2:15 p.m. near Bovina. According to MHP, a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jacqueline James, 57 of...
Jackson Can’t ‘Trust’ Mississippi To Fix Water Crisis, Mayor Says Amid Calls For Civil Rights Investigation
“Don’t trust the state” to fix the water crisis, Jackson Mayor Lumumba told residents. The post Jackson Can’t ‘Trust’ Mississippi To Fix Water Crisis, Mayor Says Amid Calls For Civil Rights Investigation appeared first on NewsOne.
