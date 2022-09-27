Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
10 most powerful Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, ranked
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has continued to expand, so too have the powers of the people inside of it. What started out with Tony Stark in a mechanized super suit has slowly but unmistakably transformed into a universe filled with beings who are basically and sometimes literally gods. Even so, there are certain characters in the MCU canon who represent the cream of the crop.
msn.com
One costume choice may have given away the formation of a massive Marvel team in ‘Deadpool 3’
Fans noticed a small detail in the reveal video announcing Deadpool 3 which may hint at the direction Marvel Studios will take this R-Rated superhero in. And this direction may be the reason why Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine. In case you’re wondering, it’s not the X-Men. Not yet anyway.
wegotthiscovered.com
We finally know the title of ‘American Horror Story’ season 11, and it’s closer to home than you think
Horror fans are gearing up for the return of the long-running anthology TV series American Horror Story with its eleventh season. Despite its release in under one month’s time, details have been unusually scarce up until recently. We know American Horror Story season eleven will premiere on Oct. 19,...
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, his third with Brittany Bell, to his 'Fatherhood journey'
The newborn marks Nick Cannon's third child with Brittany Bell, and his tenth overall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
The Dark Knight: Christian Bale Says He'd Return as Batman On One Condition
The shadow of The Batman never fades – as Christian Bale knows all too well by now. The Oscar-winning actor only played Batman for director Christopher Nolan's epic Dark Knight Trilogy saga and hung up the cowl thereafter. In one of the latest interviews that Bale has done, he let it be known that as far as he's still concerned, he's done with the Batman Universe – including the ever-convoluted DC Multiverse that Warner Bros. Discovery is still trying to sort out.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The first reactions for Werewolf by Night surfaced over the weekend with an overwhelmingly positive response from those who got a first glimpse at the series. Tuesday, Rotten Tomatoes uploaded the first score for the Michael Giacchino-direct special, and it's about as good as it can get. As of this writing, Werewolf by Night has a perfect score on the review-aggregating site.
ComicBook
The Munsters Review: An Earnest, Authentic, Yet Entirely Unnecessary Revival
Throughout his career as both a musician and as a filmmaker, Rob Zombie has showcased his love for all corners of the history of horror. More specifically, one of his biggest hits is the song "Dragula," named after a hot rod built by Grandpa Munster in a 1965 episode of The Munsters. His latest project, a revival of The Munsters, marked new territory for the filmmaker, as it embraces the campy and comedic tone of the sitcom, as opposed to the more horrifying and grotesque adventures he's put to film. What this The Munsters proves is that Zombie, along with the film's cast, were entirely committed to honoring the source material, but even with this film coming from a place of love, it's not an adventure worthy of getting the feature-film treatment.
thebrag.com
The disturbing interview Evan Peters watched to get into character as Jeffrey Dahmer
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know everyone is talking about the wild Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. More particularly, social media has been buzzing with discussion over American Horror Story actor Evan Peter’s eerily accurate portrayal of the disturbed killer, who was convicted for his crimes in 1992 after a 13-year killing spree that included at least 17 murders.
ComicBook
Wolverine's MCU Debut Announcement Comes on Historic Marvel Day
Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine one more time. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took to social media today to share a short video of himself finding inspiration for the upcoming threequel. As Reynolds struggles to come up with ideas, Jackman is seen walking in the background of his living room. Reynolds simply asks if his Aussie friend has interest in portraying Weapon X in Deadpool 3, to which Jackman responds with a nonchalant "sure." This confirmed Deadpool 3 to be a team-up between the merc with a mouth and the metal-clawed mutant, which is set to arrive in theaters on September 6th, 2024.
ComicBook
Marvel's Mature-Rated X-Men Series Turns Girls Night Out Into a Vampire Free-for-All
A girls' night out is invaded by an army of vampires in the X-Men's newest mature-rated series. X-Terminators pairs up three X-Men with similar power sets – Dazzler, Jubilee, and Boom-Boom – as they bond over heartbreak. Relationship drama is no stranger to the X-Men, but this time X-Terminators takes the point-of-view of the ladies. What starts out as female bonding quickly turns into a girls' night out gone horribly wrong, and that's not even factoring in the cliffhanger of an ending.
