Throughout his career as both a musician and as a filmmaker, Rob Zombie has showcased his love for all corners of the history of horror. More specifically, one of his biggest hits is the song "Dragula," named after a hot rod built by Grandpa Munster in a 1965 episode of The Munsters. His latest project, a revival of The Munsters, marked new territory for the filmmaker, as it embraces the campy and comedic tone of the sitcom, as opposed to the more horrifying and grotesque adventures he's put to film. What this The Munsters proves is that Zombie, along with the film's cast, were entirely committed to honoring the source material, but even with this film coming from a place of love, it's not an adventure worthy of getting the feature-film treatment.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO