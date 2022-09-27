Read full article on original website
‘That’s what kind of sealed the deal’: Andre Iguodala opens up on plan that clinched his return to the Warriors
Andre Iguodala is already on-record blaming Stephen Curry and other Golden State Warriors power brokers for his decision to put off retirement. His desire to the join the exclusive club of players in NBA history who have won five championships surely played a part in his return to the Warriors, too.
DeRozan Thought He Was Joining Lakers Until Westbrook Trade
Prior to joining Chicago, the five-time All-Star thought the idea of playing in Los Angeles was a “done deal.”
Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form
Russell Westbrook’s accuracy from behind the arc is hard to trust, but it certainly did not fail him on one occasion during a Los Angeles Lakers practice, as he just beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a 3-point contest. Russell Westbrook beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a three-point contest 🤣 (via @swishcultures_)pic.twitter.com/cqYCpOCAXV […] The post Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Jae Crowder wants a trade from Suns
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to part ways. But what is the reason for Crowder wanting to leave Phoenix? NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Crowder was looking for a contract extension, while the Suns had concerns about his playing time. According to Stein, league sources said...
‘My team been winning a lot’: Patrick Beverley already bringing the fire after two days of Lakers camp
The Los Angeles Lakers are already starting to feel the intensity of Patrick Beverley before the 2022-23 NBA season could even start. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, the veteran point guard revealed how he’s already racking up wins in Lakers training camp. “My team has been winning a lot. …...
Celtics dealing with yet another frontcourt injury amid Blake Griffin signing
Boston Celtics big man Luke Kornet will miss 1-2 weeks with a sprained ankle, per Jared Weiss. The news comes amid the Celtics signing Blake Griffin. Boston has been in the market for post-depth given Robert Williams’ injury concerns. The post was problematic at times last year as well, even with veteran Al Horford playing well. The Luke Kornet injury ultimately won’t make or break the Celtics. And he is expected to return ahead of the season opener. Nevertheless, Kornet is a veteran presence with some potential.
3 ways Blake Griffin will help Celtics after Robert Williams, Danilo Gallinari injuries
The Boston Celtics finally brought in a veteran forward with an All-Star past ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, but it’s not the player many expected. Boston just signed 6-time All-Star Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal. The 33-year-old was formerly a free agent coming off a two-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets. If […] The post 3 ways Blake Griffin will help Celtics after Robert Williams, Danilo Gallinari injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMar DeRozan says he felt 'irrelevant' when playing for Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs player DeMar DeRozan admits his time with the Silver and Black helped elevate his game. He says Coach Gregg Popovich helped his game reach new heights following his trade from Toronto to San Antonio in 2018. "Before then, I was a scorer...if...
‘Planted the seeds’: Darvin Ham vocal on stern message to LeBron James, Lakers to open training camp
The Los Angeles Lakers are definitely looking forward to the upcoming season, eager to rid themselves of the stench of last year’s 33-49 record that saw them miss the playoffs entirely. While there were lots of problems that plagued the Lakers last season, from terrible fit issues to just an overall lack of quality players, it was former head coach Frank Vogel that became the scapegoat. With first-time head coach Darvin Ham in town, it appears his first order of business is re-establishing an identity that was lost in last year’s mess of a season.
‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham
The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
Anthony Davis drops bombshell injury revelation from last season
2021-22 was not a great season for Anthony Davis, playing in just 40 games due to health problems. At training camp on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star revealed that he was dealing with another injury that had been bothering him since January. Via Mike Trudell:. “A lot of people...
Damian Lillard reveals Clyde Drexler’s advice as he nears breaking all-time scoring record
Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has been one of the best scorers in the NBA for a long time now. So much so that he is likely to surpass Naismith Hall of Fame player Clyde Drexler for the most points in franchise history this season. Entering the 2022-2023 season, Lillard is just 531 points shy of Drexler’s record of 18,040 points.
3 reasons Nets’ Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-Ben Simmons trio is destined to go up in flames
The Brooklyn Nets feature arguably the most talent in the NBA. Their trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons has the potential to lead the team to an NBA Finals victory. But can they realistically come together and find a way to win? Between drama and various storylines, the Nets big 3 has plenty of concerns heading into the 2022-2023 season. As a result, there are 3 main reasons why the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons trio is destined to go up in flames.
2019 First Round Pick Reportedly Going To Get Waived
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, "the Houston Rockets plan to waive Ty Jerome." The 2019 first round pick has also played for the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is only 26 years old, and yet it seems as if he has been in the league far longer than reality. Entering his eighth season in the league, Turner has been thrown into trade rumors for around half of his career, most notably beginning when his fit with All-Star center […] The post Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry links up with BTS idol Suga for NBA Japan Games 2022
Stephen Curry isn’t a stranger to large crowds screaming his name. That’s something the Golden State Warriors point guard shares in common with BTS member Suga. With the Warriors in Japan for the preseason opener against the Washington Wizards, the K-Pop idol took it as an opportunity to take the quick flight from Korea and set up the ultimate collab for BTS stans from the Bay Area.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a four-year drought by qualifying for the NBA Playoffs. After an electrifying play-in victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, the T-Wolves lost the opening round series of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
DeMar DeRozan Thought He Was Going To Be A Laker In 2021
Chicago Bulls All-NBA small forward DeMar DeRozan was, as he'll tell you, almost headed to his hometown team, your Los Angeles Lakers, in free agency last season. During a newly-released podcast interview with J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter on The Old Man And The Three, DeRozan re-litigated the signing that wasn't, in beat-by-beat detail.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’
Before joining the Chicago Bulls last summer, DeMar DeRozan was linked to a handful of other teams. In the end, DeRozan took his talents to the Windy City, and he has thrived with the Bulls ever since he came. We will never know the exact reason why DeRozan ended up in Chicago. However, it would […] The post Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
J.B. Bickerstaff Has An Interesting Plan For Donovan Mitchell
On paper, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA heading into the 2022-23 season. They were one of the peskier teams in the Eastern Conference last season, and now that Donovan Mitchell is in the mix, the Cavs have the potential to do some damage in the upcoming campaign.
