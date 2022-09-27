Read full article on original website
Confusion Over Massachusetts Ballot Question 4
Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot on November 8 is controversial. The question asks voters to determine if they want to keep or repeal a recently-enacted state law that grants illegal immigrants the right to apply for a Massachusetts driver's license. The referendum is even more controversial in that...
wgbh.org
Deconstructing the Mass. GOP’s dangerous spin on Somerville attack
Over the weekend, the Massachusetts GOP pushed out a deeply disturbing video that showed Shawn Nelson, a Black man and staple at Boston anti-vax protests, battered and bleeding after being attacked in Somerville near an event featuring Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Boston) and her fellow “Squad” members. In an accompanying note, Mass. GOP chair Jim Lyons suggested the video — which also showed Republican congressional candidate Donnie Palmer, who’d been protesting at that event, brawling with Nelson’s assailants — highlights the Left’s eagerness to attack Republicans and the media’s unwillingness to cover it.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Polito praises Driscoll’s experience – but won’t endorse
WHEN THE BAKER ADMINISTRATION created a Seaport Economic Council in 2015, chaired by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, one of its first appointed members was Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll. In 2019, Polito co-led a statewide Economic Development Planning Council on which Driscoll served as a member. And when Gov. Charlie Baker and Polito were pushing for a zoning reform bill, Driscoll was a prime advocate.
Healey, Driscoll Pledge Partnership with Municipalities in Speech to Massachusetts Mayors’ Association
BOSTON – Maura Healey today, September 28, addressed the Massachusetts Mayors’ Association’s monthly meeting, where she emphasized her commitment to partnering with the state’s local leaders to make Massachusetts more affordable and grow the economy. “The role of Mayor is one of the most important out...
Senator Warren Calls For Strong Implementation of Corporate Minimum Tax
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock graphic) ***. WASHINGTON DC – United States Senator Elizabeth...
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
Massachusetts ballot question 3 on number of liquor licenses
On your November Ballot you will see a question dealing with liquor licenses in Massachusetts.
umassd.edu
Drew Attends the Bill Signing Ceremony that Ends Child Marriage in Massachusetts
UMass Law Professor Margaret Drew attended the invitation-only ceremonial signing of a bill that eliminates child marriage in Massachusetts. Professor Drew was part of the core group that initially drafted the legislation, which was co-sponsored by Rep. Kay Kahn and Senator Harriette Chandler. The bill, which enjoyed bipartisan support, took six years to pass. Massachusetts is now the 7th state in the US to ban marriage for those under the age of 18. Most residents of Massachusetts were not aware that children as young as 14 were permitted to marry in the state with parental and judicial consent. In most of those marriages, young girls were being married to older men, which resulted in high rates of sexual and other abuse.
New Hampshire GOP files complaint over Democrats' mailers
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republicans have filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission over "misleading" Democratic mailers that portrayed a GOP congressional candidate as pro-Trump. The complaint alleges that the state's Democratic Party sent "illegal" mailers with contrasting claims about two GOP candidates who were seeking...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Republican Party files Federal Election Commission complaint over 'misleading' mailers
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Republicans are taking action over what they say were misleading and illegal mailers sent during the state primary election. The New Hampshire Republican Party is filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging that mailers sent in the 2nd Congressional District attempted to portray GOP nominee Robert Burns as more pro-Trump.
Senators Markey & Warren Urge Biden Administration To Fill Social Security Administration Leadership Positions
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) ***. WASHINGTON DC – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) this...
Sen. Velis Calls for More Supports for Women Veterans as State Audit Reports ‘Unacceptable’ Women Veterans’ Network
BOSTON – With yesterday’s release of the state audit detailing serious issues in the Department of Veterans’ Services Women Veterans Network, Senator John C. Velis (D-Westfield) today, September 28, called for more funding to help support the Department and ensure that all women Veterans. in the Commonwealth...
Boston Globe
Tell us: How will you vote on the immigrant driver’s license ballot question?
We want to hear your thoughts on Question 4. A recent Massachusetts law that allows undocumented immigrants to receive a driver’s license has been hotly debated since it was passed. Now, voters are being given the chance to overturn it on Election Day with a vote on Question 4.
Senator Markey Wants Transparency in Airline Fees
WASHINGTON DC – Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), members of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, issued the following joint statement after the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced a new proposed rule to require airlines to disclose fees upfront:. “By requiring airlines to...
wgbh.org
‘The law is the law’: Mass. tax cap law will return more to high earners
A 1986 law has come back to haunt Beacon Hill. The “tax cap law” limits the amount of tax revenue a state can keep — meaning that about $3 billion of the state’s nearly $5 billion tax surplus will be returned to taxpayers. Across the board,...
mybackyardnews.com
BARNES NATIONAL GUARD AIR FORCE BASE
Baker-Polito Administration, Congressman Neal Celebrate Progress on Key Infrastructure Projects at Barnes Air National Guard Base. New entry control point and taxiway represent $9.2 million investment from the Commonwealth to improve security and expand capabilities at the installation. WESTFIELD — Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Housing and Economic...
Election worker charged with crimes tied to Aug. 2 primary
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary, authorities said Wednesday.The incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines Township precinct, though it was "extremely egregious and incredibly alarming," Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said."It is a violation of public trust and of the oath all election workers are required to take," Lyons said.James Holkeboer was charged with using a computer to commit a crime and falsifying records, the county prosecutor said.Holkeboer couldn't immediately be reached for comment. It wasn't known if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.The electronic poll book contains voter registration data, including confidential information, Lyons said.She said the poll book was not connected to vote tabulation equipment or the internet.
WCVB
Question 1 brings millionaires' tax decision to Massachusetts voters
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will soon decide whether some of the state's wealthiest residents should pay an additional tax on income in excess of $1 million. The issue, which will appear statewide as Question 1 on the ballot for the upcoming general election, is a proposed constitutional amendment. If the yes votes win, it would create an additional 4% state income tax on taxable income beyond $1 million.
Can Geoff Diehl beat Maura Healey?
Local political experts say time is running out for Republican nominee for governor Geoff Diehl to attract enough attention from voters to have even a glimmer of hope to defeat Attorney General Maura Healey. Why it matters: Historical trends, recent election results and factors unique to 2022 make Diehl's chances...
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
