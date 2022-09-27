Read full article on original website
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man shot and killed by Edinburg police officers Tuesday after a standoff near a middle school has been identified. Leroy Villarreal, 36, was the man who was shot by police and later died at a local hospital, according to a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon by city of Edinburg […]
Stabbing suspect in hiding, found and arrested
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man suspected to be hiding in Mexico after allegations of a stabbing that occurred on Sunday. Angel Luis Montanez, 26, was arrested for aggravated assault and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Montanez was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on Tuesday. His total bond was set at $280,000.
Sheriff: Harlingen suspect charged in second homicide
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in jail for an aggravated robbery has been charged with two homicides, the County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The sheriff’s office issued a warrant for the arrest of Juan Jose Martinez, 45, on Thursday for the murder of Jose Antonio Torres, who died Sept. 17 at the 2700 Block […]
Man breaks car window after arguing with girlfriend, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is wanted for criminal mischief, after breaking a car window, police said Tuesday. According to the Brownsville Police Department, 27-year-old Daniel Alberto Ledesma had an argument with his girlfriend Aug. 6 at the 2000 block of Los Ebanos Boulevard. Ledesma’s girlfriend left after having called one of her […]
Brownsville PD: Man who beat up ATM identified and arrested
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of beating up an ATM machine in Brownville has been arrested by police. Brownsville police identified Octavio Salinas, 50, as the man caught on surveillance footage striking an ATM machine at the 1400 block of E. Washington St. According to police, Salinas said he became upset after attempting […]
Brownsville man pulls up to house to argue, gets shot in knee, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was shot Tuesday at a residence after an argument, authorities said. At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brownsville police responded to a call about a shooting and discovered Ricardo Rangel, 47, was shot in the knee. According to police, Rangel went to 45-year-old Manuel Cantu’s home and the two […]
DPS: Migrant arrested after trying to take assault rifle from Guard soldier
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a migrant who they allege tried to take an assault rifle from a National Guard soldier. Around 4 a.m. Monday, U.S. Border Patrol apprehended a large group of migrants near the Bentsen Palm Community in Mission. Border Patrol agents received assistance from a Texas […]
Brownsville police searching for suspects after multiple car thefts
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people in Brownsville are wanted for a series of car thefts. The Brownsville Police Department stated in a press release that at least two incidents occurred on Sept. 2 at the 1000 block of Squaw Valley, and Sept. 17 at 2000 block of E. Price Road. According to Brownsville PD, […]
Police: Deadly conduct suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. McAllen Police are looking for Sergio Cepeda. A warrant was issued by McAllen Municipal Court, said police on Monday. Cepeda, police said, is considered to be armed and dangerous. On Sept. 23 at around 10 […]
Drunk driver sentenced after killing mom and daughter
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday after killing a mom and her daughter going out for an ice cream run. A jury from the 404th Judicial Court in Brownsville sentenced Jose Junior Lincoln to 15 years in […]
Peñitas man gets 50 years after killing girlfriend with 33-pound cinder block
PEÑITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Peñitas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend in 2017 with a heavy cement block. On Sept. 20, Eduardo Cruz Gonzalez, 34, was found guilty on one count of murder, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday in a news release. The case dates back […]
McAllen PD: Victim identified after fatal crash on Sunday
McAllen Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police identified the victim who died after a car hit them early Sunday morning. Police said in a press release that the victim was 20-year-old Irving Samir Sanchez Mendez. Officers responded to a call around 6:39 a.m. on Sept 25 at the 11800 block of N. Ware Rd in McAllen […]
Father of Elsa boy who fatally shot himself sentenced
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The father of an Elsa boy who fatally shot himself was sentenced to prison on charges of unlawfully possessing a weapon. Salvador Domingo Duenez Jr. was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, according to court documents. Duenez is also facing charges of making firearm accessible to child causing […]
Fourth Man Arrested In Multi-Million Dollar Hidalgo County Burglary Ring
A fourth person has been charged in a widespread burglary operation that targeted heavy machinery, farm and ranch vehicles, and construction equipment across Hidalgo County. The ongoing investigation into the operation led authorities last week to 32-year-old Jorge Gonzalez of Edinburg who was found with some of the stolen equipment worth about $700,000. Three other men were arrested back in April, about a month after the theft of several vehicles from a warehouse in Edinburg.
Suspect left Brownsville PD on read, so they got warrants, spokesman says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have attempted to reach out to a man on social media who they say have warrants after an aggravated assault in Brownsville, police say. Brownsville police have identified Joshua Daniel Vallejo as a wanted person for the offense of aggravated assault following an incident at Double Trouble, a local bar, […]
Man accused of killing two kittens charged with animal cruelty in Cameron County
A man accused of killing two kittens has been charged with animal cruelty, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on Sept. 5, they responded to a home on the 9000 block of Conejos Drive in Brownsville regarding a verbal disturbance. The mother of Eulalio Medrano, 22,...
