Expert says Ian's biggest threat to ENC will be effects of heavy rainfall and coastal and river flooding
With Hurricane Ian approaching eastern North Carolina, one expert says the biggest threat will be water produced by heavy rainfall and coastal and river flooding. Dr. Rick Luettich is the Director of the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City and he said often in storms like this people choose to ride it out – and that can be dangerous.
Flash Flood Warnings for Craven and Carteret counties
FLASH FLOOD WARNING A Flash Flood Warning will be in effect through 2:30 PM Friday for eastern Carteret and southeastern Craven counties. 4 to 6″ of rain has fallen over the last several hours with another 1 to 2″ possible into the early afternoon hours. Use extra caution on the roadways and remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Find another route if water is running across the roadway.
NWS: Watches, Warnings and Advisories
Check the latest from the National Weather Service. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City NC 1244 PM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022 NCZ080-081-198-011645- Beaufort-Mainland Hyde-Inland Onslow- 1244 PM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... ...TORNADO WATCH 548 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... ...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for eastern North Carolina. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Flood Watch. Tornado Watch. Storm Surge Watch. Tropical Storm Warning. There is potential for a few tornadoes across eastern North Carolina through this evening. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and be able to seek shelter quickly. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Storm Surge Watch. Tropical Storm Warning. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time. $$
Town of Beaufort declares a state of emergency
BEAUFORT – Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impacts on the town. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
Ian heads toward Carolinas; emergency response crews prepare
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane. It weakened into a tropical storm overnight, but became a hurricane again Thursday evening. Cooper urges weather awareness ahead of Ian People urged to avoid unnecessary travel during Ian Jacksonville mayor declares State of Emergency School […]
8 AM Tropical Update: Ian’s winds remain at 85 mph; Expected to make landfall in South Carolina later today
Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings/Watches are in effect across Eastern North Carolina through Friday. TROPICAL STORM WARNING A tropical storm warning is in effect for most of Eastern North Carolina with the exception of the counties north of Plymouth. The Tropical Storm Warning along the coast is in effect for all areas south of Duck including the Pamlico Sound. Peak winds within the warned area are likely to gust from 40-50 mph at times. Isolated power outages will be possible with some of the stronger wind gusts. Highest winds are likely to be between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday on the coast and between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday inland.
Hyde County offices closed Friday, Sept. 30
Hyde County Government offices will be closed Friday, September 30, 2022, due to the impending weather from Tropical Storm Ian. The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch for our area. The latest briefing from NWS Morehead City is to expect a prolonged...
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
Hurricane Ian comes close to being Category 5 hurricane
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a few knots away from making history. While Hurricane Ian was close to a Category 5 storm, others have reached that status over the years. They have not directly hit Eastern Carolina, but the East has been affected. Hurricane Michael in 2018 brought...
ENC farmers race to harvest before heavy rainfall
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a busy time of year for Eastern Carolina farmers, and heavy rain predictions over the next few days are forcing them to work even faster. WITN talked to agriculture experts Thursday about the impacts Ian is expected to have on Eastern Carolina crops.
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
8 a.m. Tropical Update: Ian’s winds holding at 125 mph
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 8 a.m. Tuesday advisory, Hurricane Ian was moving over the western tip of Cuba. Winds near the center of the storm were holding at 125 mph, with higher gusts closer to 140 mph. The minimal central pressure has dropped down to 950 mb as of the latest update. With warmer waters ahead of its path in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Ian should continue to intensify into a category 4 hurricane. It is expected to make its U.S. landfall near Cedar Key and Tampa Bay, FL Wednesday night.
6 P.M. Tropical Update: Ian remains an intense category 3 hurricane with winds near 120 mph.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Hunters have come back from their Tuesday afternoon investigation flight into Hurricane Ian. As of 6 p.m., Ian had 120 mph maximum sustained winds with falling pressure to 952 mb in the center of the storm. The track has shifted slightly eastward, however Ian’s center should stay over land after it makes landfall south of Tampa Bay late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.
Carteret County Emergency Management warns of possible downed power lines and floodwaters as Ian hazards
The Carteret County Emergency Services Director says his team is on standby and ready to act as Hurricane Ian approaches the North Carolina coast. One hazard Stephen Rae warns about is downed power lines during and after the storm. “They need to be careful if there is any downed power...
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
Power outages, vehicle crashes in Onslow County as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of homes were in the dark this morning in Onslow County as Hurricane Ian begins to make its second landfall, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this morning there were 1,200 homes without power in the county. That number by noon was down to 150.
Pine Knoll Shores, other Bogue Banks towns, preparing for potential Ian impacts
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Although Tropical Storm Ian’s impacts are not expected to cause major problems on Bogue Banks, officials in the towns are preparing for whatever might happen. Pine Knoll Shores Manager Brian Kramer said he and Mayor John Broadman met Thursday morning with department heads to...
County cancellations due to Hurricane Ian - updated 7 am Thursday
Following is a list of cancellation announcements or pending cancellations due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian. This list will be added to as they come into the News-Times:. - Seafood Festival schedule for the entire weekend:. Friday, September 30: Festival will be closed including the Wine & Brine...
Estuary-Yum highlights NC Blue Crab
Don’t worry if you missed Wednesday night’s Estuary-Yum event, because the Estuarium is planning to host more in the future that could feature shrimp, scallops or another seafood species. The Estuary-Yum event educates guests about various seafood species whose lifestyle is partially if not entirely spent in local...
