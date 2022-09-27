Check the latest from the National Weather Service. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City NC 1244 PM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022 NCZ080-081-198-011645- Beaufort-Mainland Hyde-Inland Onslow- 1244 PM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... ...TORNADO WATCH 548 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... ...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for eastern North Carolina. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Flood Watch. Tornado Watch. Storm Surge Watch. Tropical Storm Warning. There is potential for a few tornadoes across eastern North Carolina through this evening. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and be able to seek shelter quickly. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Storm Surge Watch. Tropical Storm Warning. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time. $$

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO