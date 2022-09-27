ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

Mystikal Reportedly Forced His Alleged Rape Victim To Pray Before The Assault

By Alex Zephyr
 3 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

T he latest rape case involving rapper Mystikal , whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler , has taken a strange turn as new details emerge around the alleged assault. The unnamed victim now claims the 52-year-old performer allegedly pressured her into praying with him before the alleged rape.

According to reports from AllHipHop , the victim says Tyler reportedly wanted to cast any “bad spirits” from her. The woman asserts that he also recited the Hail Mary prayer a few times and splashed her with rubbing alcohol prior to the assault. But Joel Pearce, Mystikal’s attorney, is refuting her statements as “bogus” and insists his client is the real victim.

Mystikal was hit with nearly a dozen charges, including domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and rape. “This is someone’s life,” Pearce said. “He doesn’t do drugs, he hates drugs.”

But in fact, when Tyler was arrested last month, law enforcement also conducted a search of his Prairieville, LA residence. And the authorities stumbled upon “evidence to corroborate the victim’s account of the rape along with a variety of illegal narcotics,” per the the office of the district attorney .

The woman’s declaration appears more bizarre when held in light of what Mystikal told The Associated Press last year, after he was cleared of his second allegation of rape and kidnapping. “When I look back and listen to the music, man — I was a nasty lil’ rapper!” he said. “A lot of my music now, I imagine myself rapping it to God and if I can rap it, I’m proud.”

The New Orleans rapper has had a history of sexual assault allegations made against him, dating as far back as 2003. And Tyler informed the AP that while he attempts “to understand where [his doubters] are coming from,” he a “I can’t do nothing about that, but I try to understand where they’re coming from,” Tyler told the AP .. “At this point in age, I’m just grateful to still be able to participate.”

He has received suggestions to have women he’s involved with sign non-disclosure agreements but says he’d rather mature in his decision-making.

He said he’s committed to not putting himself “in situations where things like this can happen. I’m too old for that.”

Comments / 39

libra13
2d ago

He don’t do or like drugs … Really ??? Attorney don’t make yourself look stupid… money sure talk

Reply(2)
7
White Tiger
2d ago

Sick dude. I pray he gets what's coming to him.

Reply
12
Cassius

Cassius

Comments / 0

