Dana & Parks: Getting sued over leaving a bad review

The next time you want to leave a bad review for a business, you might want to think twice.

Dana & Parks share a story out of Lenexa, Kansas about a woman who is being sued by a bridal shop for libel over comments she allegedly left in online reviews and social media posts.

The lawsuit claims that negative and false reviews made by the bride and other members of her party were meant to hurt its business.

At the crux of the argument is whether or not you have a legal right to leave a damaging review of a business online. Should you be allowed to write whatever you want in an online review, without consequences?

Catch the Dana & Parks Podcast and listen whenever you want.