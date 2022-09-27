ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

Dana & Parks: Getting sued over leaving a bad review

By Dana Parks
98.1 FM KMBZ
 3 days ago

The next time you want to leave a bad review for a business, you might want to think twice.

Dana & Parks share a story out of Lenexa, Kansas about a woman who is being sued by a bridal shop for libel over comments she allegedly left in online reviews and social media posts.

The lawsuit claims that negative and false reviews made by the bride and other members of her party were meant to hurt its business.

At the crux of the argument is whether or not you have a legal right to leave a damaging review of a business online. Should you be allowed to write whatever you want in an online review, without consequences?

CJ Coombs

It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do

Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
98.1 FM KMBZ

Kansas City, KS
All the latest local breaking news stories from Kansas City.

