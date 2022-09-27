ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Elderly woman trampled trying to escape Kennywood shooting

 4 days ago

In the days following a shooting at Kennywood Park, multiple people have come forward with their experience of the event.

Another patron came forward with her story on the KDKA Radio.

A 74-year-old grandmother tells the Big K Morning show she was trampled on during a stampede inside the tunnel near the park's exit.

“All of a sudden all of these people were running into the tunnel,” the woman told KDKA Radio. “There was probably around 100 people. Somehow, they shoved me into the tunnel. I can remember hitting my head.”

The woman tells Marty Griffin and Larry Richert she suffered a concussion, broke her wrist and some ribs.

But she still feels lucky that her 12-year-old granddaughter, who hid inside a park gift shop during the violence, was not hurt.

The woman says she, and many others, lost shoes in the tunnel thanks to the trampling.

