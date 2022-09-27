ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins, 24, claim their mother, 46, looks so youthful that strangers mistake them for TRIPLETS - so, can YOU tell who's who?

By Abi Turner For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A mother and her twin daughters claim they have been mistaken as triplets despite being decades apart.

Twins Dana and Juana Naser, 24, who are based between London and Jordan, say they look so much like their mother Sahar Darwazeh, 46, that strangers sometimes think they're siblings.

The three women have gone viral after appearing in a TikTok video, with some claiming they struggle to tell the mother apart from her daughters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463ZNs_0iC6hSRx00
Twins Dana and Juana Naser, 24, who are based between London and Jordan, say they look so much like their mother Sahar Darwazeh, 46, right, that strangers sometimes think they're siblings 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242nvt_0iC6hSRx00
Twins Dana and Juana Naser, 24, pictured, say they are lucky to have such a 'beautiful mother' 

Dana said: 'We look so alike that people sometimes think that we are triplets. We are extremely lucky to have a beautiful mother, we actually are best friends and we hang out all the time!'

Dana, who just finished a degree in marketing and business entrepreneurship, recently shared a video of herself, Juana and their mum, which has left TikTok users baffled.

The caption reads: 'My mummy and twin sister! Do we look alike?'

One person commented: 'Damnnn….. mom birthed fineee daughters,' followed by cat heart eye emojis.

Someone else said: 'Y’all look so much alike!'

'Supppper cute,' commented another fan.

'We could make that work?,' wrote one cheeky viewer.

'Stunning! FULLSTOP,' commented someone else. [sic]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWxl5_0iC6hSRx00
Dana posted the video on TikTok with the caption 'My mummy and twin sister! Do we look alike?' Pictured: Dana (right) and Juana (left) with their mother
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Nn9C_0iC6hSRx00
Dana (left) has over 43,000 followers on TikTok, where in previous videos, the daughter shows off her beauty, joins in on trends and features her latest outfits. Pictured, with her twin (right) and mother (centre) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0ohE_0iC6hSRx00
The trio put their good looks down to exercising five times a week and drinking lots of water, although Dana admits her mother (centre) has had some cosmetic work

Dana has over 43,000 followers on TikTok, where in previous videos, the daughter shows off her beauty, joins in on trends and features her latest outfits.

She also has 32,500 followers on Instagram, sharing her lavish lifestyle, filling the account with posts of travels, foods and outings in London and Jordan.

The twins usually do TikTok videos together for fun, but didn't expect this one to take off the way it has.

Sharing their secret to the family's good looks, Dana says it's all down to working out and 'drinking a lot of water.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrnY2_0iC6hSRx00
Dana, (pictured) who just finished a degree in marketing and business entrepreneurship, comments that her and her sister are best friends with their mum

However, although her mum is a natural beauty, she does occasionally get 'minimal facial procedures' done.

The influencer, who is in the process of launching her own hair extension brand, added: 'When we posted that video we had a lot of impressions, high insights, even random people were sharing the video to our family members!

'Some of the tips we share to look youthful is we work out five times a week, we drink a lot of water and we try to eat healthy as much as possible.'

Comments / 0

