ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

SC receiving $25M to install EV chargers along interstate highways

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVqQW_0iC6hHzC00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a funding program that will allocate over $5 billion to states to install electric vehicle chargers across highways throughout the country.

South Carolina is due to receive upwards of $25 million from the newly announced National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. The state will receive the funding in Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023.

The NEVI program is critical in combating the ongoing climate crisis and further generates the electric vehicle manufacturing boom, USDOT said.

“America led the original automotive revolution in the last century, and today, thanks to the historic resources in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re poised to lead in the 21 st century with electric vehicles,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We have approved plans for all 50 States, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia to help ensure that Americans in every part of the country – from the largest cities to the most rural communities—can be positioned to unlock the savings and benefits of electric vehicles.”

NEVI Formula funds can be used for projects including upgrading existing and constructing new EV charging stations, charge station signage, operation and maintenance, and data sharing.

Officials said the installation of the EV chargers accompanies the country’s electric vehicle boom, which sees to reduce emissions by 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Next, USDOT will look to install community-based EV chargers.

Click here to learn more about the NEVI program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Hurricane Ian: SC governor urges caution as landfall ‘imminent’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to remain inside and “be smart” as National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello called Hurricane Ian landfall “imminent.” In a briefing Friday just before 1 p.m., McMaster and a number of state officials laid out what to expect as Hurricane Ian heads toward […]
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

President Biden approves South Carolina emergency declaration as state braces for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Thursday approved an emergency declaration and federal assistance for South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in the state. The storm, which re-strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, is expected to lash the coast throughout the day Friday, bringing heavy rain, storm surge, coastal flooding, […]
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 56,304 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 1:00 p.m. Charleston County- 43840 Berkeley County- 5359 Dorchester County- 7020 Colleton County-85 You can […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hurricane Ian takes aim at South Carolina coast Friday

UPDATES: Hurricane Ian is nearing landfall between Charleston and Georgetown counties. The Charleston Police Department is now restricting access to the Battery as Ian’s winds lash the coast. Charleston County has temporarily suspended EMS operations. Isle of Palms Fire Department is temporarily suspending operations. Charleston Police officers are sheltering in place. They are only responding […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County to open emergency shelters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will open two emergency shelters Thursday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. The storm is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the South Carolina coast early Friday morning. Ian could be felt in the Lowcountry as soon as Wednesday night, with […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County officials hold briefing ahead of Ian’s arrival

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg (City of Charleston) :08 “I don’t like what I see with Hurricane Ian. As you know, right now, it’s just pounding Southwest Florida.” TRI-COUNTY OFFICIALS — WARNING CITIZENS ABOUT THE IMPACT IAN COULD HAVE.. ON THE LOWCOUNTRY Joe Coates (Director of Emergency Management, Charleston County) :17 “We […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

What is storm surge and how will it impact me?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian is bearing down on the Florida coast bringing heavy rain and life-threatening storm surge with it. It has put most of Florida under a storm surge warning, meaning the storm could raise water levels above normal tides–in some places as high as 12 feet. And as Ian is expected to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry hospitals preparing for Hurricane Ian impacts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hospitals across the Lowcountry are getting ready for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. “We have to be concerned about whether we need to shelter in place, or if we still have access to our facilities because people still have emergency medical conditions that need care, even though a storm is […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Infrastructure#Ev Chargers#Ev#Usdot#U S Transportation#Americans#Nevi Formula
WCBD Count on 2

Santee Cooper moves to OPCON 2

MONCK CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper moved to OPCON 2 Wednesday morning, in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The shift to OPCON 2 means a threat to the utility’s electric system is “imminent or has occurred,” however effects are limited or still uncertain,” Santee Cooper stated in a release. Santee Cooper moved to OPCON 2 […]
INDUSTRY
WCBD Count on 2

Hurricane Watch issued for some Lowcountry counties

IMPORTANT: Some counties are now under a Hurricane Warning. This page is no longer being updated. Please click here for the latest information. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hurricane Watch for parts of the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of Florida. The storm is expected to cross […]
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

Officials: Tree falls on home in McClellanville

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A tree fell on a home in McClellanville during fierce winds from Hurricane Ian Friday morning. Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a home along Simmons Road off Tibwin Road around 10:16 a.m. Photos from the scene show the tree crashed onto what appears to be a storage building and […]
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Cars
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster tells South Carolinians to be prepared for Hurricane Ian’s impacts on state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and state emergency leaders on Tuesday encouraged South Carolinians from the coast to the upstate to be prepared for impacts from Hurricane Ian. “We are fully prepared for whatever comes,” said Gov. McMaster. “We’ve been through a lot of hurricanes and tornadoes and other storms together.” The governor […]
ENVIRONMENT
columbiabusinessreport.com

Buyers and renters both finding uneasy housing market

The seasons are changing in South Carolina and so are conditions on the residential real estate market, with recent statistics suggesting it is no longer exactly a buyer’s or seller’s market in many regions of the state. For buyers, home prices remain high while interest rates on mortgages...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy