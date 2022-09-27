ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Senior Safety Day at the JC Senior Center

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Johnson City Senior Center is hosting a Senior Safety Day on September 28th in partnership with Union Volunteer Emergency Squad and the Broome County Traffic Safety Program.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Center’s facility located at 30 Brocton Street in Johnson City.

During a safety presentation, participants will learn about the following safety topics that are important for older individuals to stay on top of.

  • How to prevent falls in the home
  • Resources for home repairs
  • Basic medical information
  • Prescription drug use and driving
  • Pedestrian safety

This presentation will begin at 10:30 and last about an hour.

Following the presentation, there will be an outdoor event running from 11:30 until 1:30 that will be conducted by CarFit, an educational program designed to give a quick, yet comprehensive check on how well you and your vehicle work together.

CarFit helps older drivers explore the safety features within their vehicles to ensure that they are as safe as possible. Technicians will review a 12-point checklist where they will check things like line of sight over the steering wheel, steering wheel distance and tilt, seat belt fit, mirror position and more.

Participants are welcome come for one or both programs. Pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed.

Call 607-778-2807 to register.

American Legion Post 401 Historic Preservation Commission Response

OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A couple of weeks ago, the American Legion post 401 in Owego held a petition signing event to overturn the Village’s decision that forbade’s the installation of an electronic billboard. News Channel 34 spoke with Jim Overhiser, the chairman for the Owego Historic Preservation Commission. He says that Post 401 approached […]
OWEGO, NY
