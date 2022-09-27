Read full article on original website
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died
Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
Harry and Meghan Now Buried Alongside Prince Andrew on Rebooted Royal Family Website
Links to the personal profiles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been moved to the bottom of the royal family’s website, alongside disgraced Prince Andrew, in the latest demonstration of King Charles’ intention to sideline the California-based couple from the family’s core operations. According to the...
Welsh Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones Has Strong Feelings About The New Princess Of Wales
In his first public speech as monarch, King Charles III bestowed upon his eldest son the title of Prince of Wales, saying, "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given." In his role as Prince of Wales, Prince William is already breaking with how his father did it at least in one respect. Traditionally, the monarch gives the title of Prince of Wales to the next in line for the throne, and Princess of Wales was the title for the wife, since until 2015, any girls born into the royal family weren't a part of the line of succession, according to Oprah Daily. Camilla Parker Bowles was technically the Princess of Wales when she married Charles, but out of respect for the public's continued love of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, she went by Duchess of Cornwall instead, according to NBC News.
Mike Tindall Says He Has 'Loads of Regrets' After Grandmother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth's Death
Mike Tindall is opening up about his time with Queen Elizabeth. The former England rugby player, 43, spoke about how he was feeling following the death of the monarch, the grandmother of his wife Zara Tindall, in the latest episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.
Kate Middleton Holds Solo Audience at Windsor Castle, Welcoming Members of the Royal Navy
Kate Middleton is back to work. The new Princess of Wales, 40, hosted her a solo audience at Windsor Castle on Thursday. The senior royal welcomed the Royal Navy Ship's Company of HMS Glasgow, a modern battleship that's currently being constructed in the Govan district of Glasgow, Scotland. At the Windsor audience, Princess Kate spoke to company members about how construction is going and their experiences serving in the Royal Navy.
Fact check: False claim that Duchess Meghan was denied entry to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The claim: Duchess Meghan was denied entry to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Sept. 19 was an international who's who, with guests including a long list of royals and world leaders such as the Japanese emperor and President Joe Biden. Social media users are claiming a...
Jealous and fed up with fame: Anthony Bourdain's final texts revealed…
In his final days, Anthony Bourdain was fed up with his fans, his fame and his relationship with actress Asia Argento, a new book claims. Many of the Anthony's last texts were published in the unauthorized biography titled "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," which gives some insight into the famous chef's state of mind.
The Unconventional Fashion Hack That Meghan Markle and Jackie Kennedy Have in Common
It’s no secret that for centuries, women have been obsessed with shoes—and who could blame us? After all, a great pair of shoes has the power to transform our mood, boost our confidence, and make us feel like we can do just about anything. So, it may not...
