Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
news3lv.com
Escaped Luxor bomber arrested after tipster
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tip by a transit center employee in Las Vegas leads to the arrest of a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion. Gabriel Delgadillo dialed 9-1-1 after a dispatcher working Wednesday...
news3lv.com
Suspect wanted in murder of rapper PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect wanted in the murder of rapper PnB Rock was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Freddie Lee Trone was located around 1 p.m. at an apartment near Charleston and Las Vegas Blvd. and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force, LAPD's media relations division said in a news release.
news3lv.com
1 person injured in shooting near Las Vegas Strip; victim dropped off at hospital
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was dropped off at a hospital after being shot near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, police believe. Detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting reported around 2:50 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Circle, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
FIRST LOOK: Video shows capture of escaped Las Vegas inmate
UPDATE 12:45 p.m. Meet Gabriel. He called 911 to tip off police after his dispatcher realized the man checking in for the 10 p.m. shuttle was likely Duarte-Herrera. She let Gabriel know who checked security cameras while off-site and called the police. UPDATED 11:20 A.M. on Sept 29. Sheriff Joseph...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police anticipate new grant to increase safety enforcement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pedestrian deaths in Las Vegas are up 32% over the past year. Metro police hope new funding will help them crack down on reckless drivers. This Saturday marks the beginning of a new grant year giving officers access to extra money to increase enforcement. MORE...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Police identify officer involved in weekend shooting
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department has identified the officer involved in a shooting that killed a man over the weekend. Sergeant Paul Sanderson was identified as discharging his firearm in Saturday's shooting near Aviary Way & Grand Teton Drive. Sgt. Sanderson is an 18-year...
news3lv.com
1 October gunman's weapons cleared for destruction
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — $62,000 worth of weapons owned by 1 October gunman Stephen Paddock is now cleared for destruction in a matter of a few weeks, following a hearing Thursday morning at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas. Judge Gloria Sturman agreed to sign an Order...
news3lv.com
Henderson Police identify officer who returned fire, killed suspect
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department has identified the officer who it says shot and killed a suspect after he himself was shot in the face Monday. Officer Glenn Morgan has been with the department since 2007, Henderson Police said in a news release. He is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation into the shooting.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying hospitalized man found in park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help identifying a man found last month at a local park. The man was located on Aug. 10 and is currently in a hospital. He's described as about 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
news3lv.com
Man accused of threatening to blow up Las Vegas bank
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened people at two Las Vegas banks, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Ashton Aspley, 24, of Palm Springs into custody on Saturday. According to the report, police responded to...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police officer arrested on suspicion of domestic battery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of domestic battery. Officer Eric Halverson was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Sgt. Jeff Wall with NLVPD confirmed to News 3. Halverson has been with the North Las Vegas Police Department...
news3lv.com
Authorities give high priority to recent attacks against homeless women
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Every case is important, certainly every homicide. But often times the suspect or motive is obvious. That wasn't the case during a recent string of attacks against homeless women near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway, where additional police resources made all the difference. Watch the video...
news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade shuts down street in northeast Las Vegas neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is in custody after a barricade situation shut down a street in a northeast Las Vegas valley neighborhood Thursday morning. Multiple police vehicles could be seen on Los Feliz Street at Lake Mead Boulevard. Lt. David Gordon with LVMPD said SWAT and crisis...
news3lv.com
Third suspect arrested in connection to deadly beating of 62-year-old man in Henderson
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The last of three suspects accused of beating a Henderson man to death last week has been arrested. The Henderson Police Department identified 43-year-old Andre Harris as the third suspect in the September 23 attack that killed a 62-year-old man. Harris was arrested on Tuesday,...
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for suspicious item near Downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (4:17 P.M):. The item was rendered safe and traffic will continue shortly. The LVMPD is investigating a suspicious item near South Casino Center Boulevard and East Clark Avenue. The area is currently shut down to vehicles and pedestrians. No evacuations have taken place, but...
news3lv.com
Court hearing on removing Robert Telles from office pushed back
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A court hearing on the push to remove a Clark County official from office as he faces a murder charge has been delayed. Public Administrator Robert Telles appeared in court Wednesday morning as his attorney requested more time to respond to the complaint. The hearing was continued to Wednesday, Oct. 5.
news3lv.com
Clark County seeks to remove Robert Telles from public office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County’s disgraced public administrator returned to court Wednesday. A hearing to potentially remove Robert Telles from office is now on hold after the defense asked for more time to review a complaint from the county. Police arrested Telles exactly three weeks ago and...
news3lv.com
Vegas Strong Resiliency Center hosts free tattoos for 1 October first responders
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the five-year anniversary of 1 October approaches, The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is teaming up with Healing Ink to recognize those who served that night. Tattoo artists from across the country who've suffered their own trauma were paired with a first responder for Thursday's...
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Pecos and Tropicana
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist involved in a crash near Pecos and Tropicana is dead. At about 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a fatal crash. According to the press release, a man in a 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling...
news3lv.com
Two unlikely friends brought together by the 1 October tragedy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fate brought them together, and a powerful personal connection made them friends. As we look back on five years since the horrific night of 1 October, we'd like to share some of the stories of those who lived through our city's darkest moment. Including the...
