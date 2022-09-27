ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Escaped Luxor bomber arrested after tipster

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tip by a transit center employee in Las Vegas leads to the arrest of a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion. Gabriel Delgadillo dialed 9-1-1 after a dispatcher working Wednesday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect wanted in murder of rapper PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect wanted in the murder of rapper PnB Rock was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Freddie Lee Trone was located around 1 p.m. at an apartment near Charleston and Las Vegas Blvd. and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force, LAPD's media relations division said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 person injured in shooting near Las Vegas Strip; victim dropped off at hospital

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was dropped off at a hospital after being shot near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, police believe. Detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting reported around 2:50 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Circle, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

FIRST LOOK: Video shows capture of escaped Las Vegas inmate

UPDATE 12:45 p.m. Meet Gabriel. He called 911 to tip off police after his dispatcher realized the man checking in for the 10 p.m. shuttle was likely Duarte-Herrera. She let Gabriel know who checked security cameras while off-site and called the police. UPDATED 11:20 A.M. on Sept 29. Sheriff Joseph...
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

1 October gunman's weapons cleared for destruction

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — $62,000 worth of weapons owned by 1 October gunman Stephen Paddock is now cleared for destruction in a matter of a few weeks, following a hearing Thursday morning at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas. Judge Gloria Sturman agreed to sign an Order...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Police identify officer who returned fire, killed suspect

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department has identified the officer who it says shot and killed a suspect after he himself was shot in the face Monday. Officer Glenn Morgan has been with the department since 2007, Henderson Police said in a news release. He is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation into the shooting.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Man accused of threatening to blow up Las Vegas bank

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened people at two Las Vegas banks, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Ashton Aspley, 24, of Palm Springs into custody on Saturday. According to the report, police responded to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Authorities give high priority to recent attacks against homeless women

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Every case is important, certainly every homicide. But often times the suspect or motive is obvious. That wasn't the case during a recent string of attacks against homeless women near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway, where additional police resources made all the difference. Watch the video...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for suspicious item near Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (4:17 P.M):. The item was rendered safe and traffic will continue shortly. The LVMPD is investigating a suspicious item near South Casino Center Boulevard and East Clark Avenue. The area is currently shut down to vehicles and pedestrians. No evacuations have taken place, but...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Court hearing on removing Robert Telles from office pushed back

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A court hearing on the push to remove a Clark County official from office as he faces a murder charge has been delayed. Public Administrator Robert Telles appeared in court Wednesday morning as his attorney requested more time to respond to the complaint. The hearing was continued to Wednesday, Oct. 5.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County seeks to remove Robert Telles from public office

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County’s disgraced public administrator returned to court Wednesday. A hearing to potentially remove Robert Telles from office is now on hold after the defense asked for more time to review a complaint from the county. Police arrested Telles exactly three weeks ago and...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Pecos and Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist involved in a crash near Pecos and Tropicana is dead. At about 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a fatal crash. According to the press release, a man in a 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two unlikely friends brought together by the 1 October tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fate brought them together, and a powerful personal connection made them friends. As we look back on five years since the horrific night of 1 October, we'd like to share some of the stories of those who lived through our city's darkest moment. Including the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

