KVOE
UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday
A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
Multiple structure fires closes portion of road on Saturday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka for multiple structure fires on Saturday afternoon. As of 3:48 p.m., SW 93rd Street is closed between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road, according to a post by the SCSO. The Shawnee Heights Fire District, Mission Township Fire Department, […]
I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer. […]
KVOE
Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash
An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
WIBW
Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County
DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
californiaexaminer.net
10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka
A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
UPDATE: Topeka police investigating third murder in 2 days
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating another murder Friday morning in south Topeka. A 27 News reporter on the scene reported Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies, Topeka Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol and airport police are on the scene. Shawnee County dispatch confirms with 27 News the call came in around 10 […]
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested for Meadowlark Apartments murder
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect for the Friday morning homicide at the Meadowlark Apartments. Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence was arrested early Saturday morning for 1st degree murder and was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. On Friday afternoon, TPD...
KVOE
UPDATE: Hartford woman hospitalized, Emporia teen cited following crash in Hartford Friday morning
A Hartford woman was transported to Newman Regional Health following a crash in Hartford Friday morning. Lyon County Deputies, Fire District 5 and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were all called to the intersection of Congress and Plumb in Hartford for a two-vehicle injury accident. According to Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early, 17-year-old Caide Timmons of Emporia was traveling southbound on Congress in a 2006 Toyota Highlander and was approaching the intersection at Congress and Plumb.
WIBW
After three homicides in just over 24 hours, Topeka has recorded 13 slayings so far in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three homicides in just over 24 hours have brought the capital city’s total number of slayings to 13 so far in 2022, according to WIBW-TV records. According to information from Topeka police, the capital city’s victims so far in 2022 include:. 1. Mack Daniel...
KCTV 5
Three adults in custody after vehicle associated with armed kidnapping in Topeka stopped
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Three adults are in custody after a Eudora Police Department officer and members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located and stopped the vehicle associated with a reported armed kidnapping originating in Topeka. According to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the...
WIBW
Construction expected to close lanes of Gary Ormsby Dr. for 85 days
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction will close lanes of Gary Ormsby Dr. for an estimated 85 days. The City of Topeka says that on Monday, Oct. 3, Sunflower Paving will start the first phase of a mill and overlay project on Gary Ormsby Dr. from Topeka Blvd. west to Willets Rd.
UPDATE: Officer involved shooting in Topeka
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday as the Topeka Police Department (TPD) and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) pursued a homicide suspect.
WIBW
K-10, Haskell Ave. exit reopen after early morning pileup
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas 10 Highway and its Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence have reopened after an early morning pileup. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials reopened Kansas 10 Highway and the Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence after a crash closed the busy roadway.
Man injured after crashing car into Shawnee fire station
A man was injured early Thursday morning after crashing his car into a fire station near 65th and Quivira in Shawnee, Kansas.
WIBW
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We now know the name of the person shot and killed on Topeka’s south side Friday morning. The Topeka Police Dept. identified the victim as Keith K. Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka. Police were called to 1621 SW 37th Terr. just after 10 a.m. Friday...
WIBW
Great Overland Station hosts model train show and swap meet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will be hosting The Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet this weekend. The hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The train show will be held...
Body, suspicious items found by Topeka police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of S.E. Quincy after 8 a.m. on Friday. “On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported […]
KMBC.com
'High risk vehicle stop' in Johnson County results in arrest of three armed kidnapping suspects, rescue of 3-year-old
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A quick-thinking Eudora, Kansas police officer, with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, rescued a child after a reported armed kidnapping during a "high-risk" vehicle stop. According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a Eudora police officer spotted a vehicle associated...
WIBW
Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The memorial services for Timothy “Tim” Cole were held Saturday morning at Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka. Timothy Cole, 59, of Topeka, was killed in an incident at the Goodyear tire plant on Saturday, September 24. According to his obituary, Cole was employed by...
