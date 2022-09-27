MURPHY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A vigilant neighbor's tip led to the arrest of two men in Murphy on Wednesday after, police say, the men broke into an elderly woman's house and tied her up.At about 11:10 a.m. on Sept. 28, Murphy police officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at a house in the 200 block of Starlite Drive.The caller told dispatchers that they had seen the vehicle driving around the neighborhood for some time and that it then pulled up behind their neighbor's house.When officers arrived, they found two masked men later identified as Jorge Morales, 36, of Sachse, and Albert Silva, 27, of Royse City, walking out of the home through the garage door carrying property. They were both detained as police continued to investigate.Inside, police found the homeowner, an elderly woman, with her hands tied behind her back. She told officers that Morales and Silva broke into her home, tied her up, and then began ransacking the house looking for things to steal.The homeowner was unharmed.Morales and Silver were arrested and have been charged with burglary of a habitation and unlawful restraint. They are currently being held at the Wylie Jail.

MURPHY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO