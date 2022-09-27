Read full article on original website
1 dead in Mesquite apartment fire; officials investigating as arson
MESQUITE, Texas — One person has died in a fire at a Mesquite apartment complex on Friday morning, police confirmed to WFAA. Mesquite police said it assisted the Mesquite Fire Department with a structure fire at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday at Tradewind Apartments, which is in the 2100 block of Tradewind Drive.
Dispute between two teens in Lewisville ends in gunfire
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dispute between two teenage boys ended in gunfire Wednesday at a Lewisville apartment complex.Police got the call at 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Deer Run, just north of Round Grove Road.A city spokesman says the two teens had been involved in a dispute earlier in the week, and one of them came by the apartments to shoot the victim.The suspect fired twice. One shot went into the wall, and the second shot grazed the victim's knee, the spokesman said.The shooter ran from the scene, but was in police custody later in the day.Since the suspect is a juvenile, no mugshot or name will be released. No charges have been filed yet.There is no word what school the two teens attended. CBS 11 has reached out to Lewisville ISD for more information.
Pedestrians killed by a car in Lewisville have now been identified
Two people killed by a car in Lewisville this week have now been identified. The pair was struck by a car while walking on Round Grove Road near Highway 121 on Tuesday.
blackchronicle.com
Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
Pedestrians killed in Lewisville crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 6:15 a.m., a driver heading east on FM 3040 struck both pedestrians at the intersection of Rockbrook Drive. The driver, a man in his 60s, stopped at the scene, according to LPD.
KXII.com
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Trenton
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after making an illegal U-turn. The crash was in Trenton Tuesday night. Police say 51-year-old, Doye Miller of Melissa was headed south on Hwy 69, when he U-turned onto Hwy 121 toward The Rockyard Kitchen and Bar. Trenton police said...
Two women robbed along walking trail at Frisco neighborhood park, police say
FRISCO, Texas — Police are warning the public about robberies happening around a neighborhood park in North Texas. Frisco police say an unidentified man and woman have been targeting people and their stealing jewelry in the 14000 block at Regents Park. "Usually, I feel very safe,” said Bhavrea Sri,...
Police arrest Texas landlord caught on camera brandishing gun during tenant dispute
Landlord Phillip Young, 68, is being charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Denton police.
One airlifted following vehicle vs. cow crash on SH 34
TERRELL, Texas — One person was airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital Wednesday night after a vehicle vs. cow crash on State Highway (SH) 34. The crash was reported at approximately 9:25 p.m., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on North SH 34 in the Terrell area. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered...
klif.com
Dallas Police Release Body Cam in Deadly Gunfight with Suspect
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas Police Department released body camera footage of an Officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in an East Dallas neighborhood. According to DPD, Officers responded to an armed encounter call in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. The preliminary...
Police: 2 arrested after tying up, burglarizing elderly woman in Murphy
MURPHY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A vigilant neighbor's tip led to the arrest of two men in Murphy on Wednesday after, police say, the men broke into an elderly woman's house and tied her up.At about 11:10 a.m. on Sept. 28, Murphy police officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at a house in the 200 block of Starlite Drive.The caller told dispatchers that they had seen the vehicle driving around the neighborhood for some time and that it then pulled up behind their neighbor's house.When officers arrived, they found two masked men later identified as Jorge Morales, 36, of Sachse, and Albert Silva, 27, of Royse City, walking out of the home through the garage door carrying property. They were both detained as police continued to investigate.Inside, police found the homeowner, an elderly woman, with her hands tied behind her back. She told officers that Morales and Silva broke into her home, tied her up, and then began ransacking the house looking for things to steal.The homeowner was unharmed.Morales and Silver were arrested and have been charged with burglary of a habitation and unlawful restraint. They are currently being held at the Wylie Jail.
Man accused of shooting at Arlington police is charged
Police were called because a man was firing shots in the parking lot of the Trinity Trace Apartments. When officers got there, the man climbed on top of a pick-up and took shots at the police.
fox4news.com
Good Samaritan saves woman after fiery crash
DALLAS - An mystery man is being called a hero after pulling a woman to safety during a fiery crash. Dallas County sheriff’s deputies said the woman’s truck stalled late Tuesday night along Interstate 30 near Jim Miller Road. While she was calling for help, two other vehicles...
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Lewisville on Tuesday. The officials reported that two people were killed on Farm Road 3040 when a man in his 60s struck a man [..]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Pedestrians Killed, Hit by a Driver in Lewisville Tuesday Morning
Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a driver before sunrise Tuesday morning in Lewisville, police say. According to police, 44-year-old Daryl Conforto and 42-year-old Jeanette Flores were crossing Round Grove Road at Rockbrook Drive at about 6:15 a.m. when they were hit by an oncoming car. Police...
Video: Plano police looking for a peeping Tom
Plano police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say is a peeping Tom – and they have video and photos too. The incident happened on Premier Drive.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Deadly shootout between police and suspect in Far East Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video of officer's deadly shootout with an armed suspect in Far East Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson Road, just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles.
Two men, teen caught stealing catalytic converters in Denton
A police officer was driving past a motel and saw a guy crawling under a Tundra pick-up and then quickly crawling out and jumping into a getaway car.
fox4news.com
Burglars tie up elderly woman during home invasion in Murphy
MURPHY - Police arrested two people who allegedly tied up an elderly woman and robbed her at her home in Murphy on Wednesday. Murphy police were called to a home on Starlite Drive just after 11 a.m. because the caller said a suspicious vehicle had been driving around the neighborhood and pulled up behind their neighbor's home.
Landlord captured on video threatening tenant with gun arrested
Andrew Greenstein Attachments5:36 PM (14 minutes ago) to KRLD.Digital Landlord captured on video threatening tenant with gun arrested A Denton landlord who was captured on video threatening a tenant with a gun has been arrested.
WFAA
