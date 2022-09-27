Read full article on original website
cbs17
2 injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in Durham on Thursday night, police say. On Thursday shortly before 6:45 p.m., police responded to the McDougald Terrace in the 1200 block of East Lawson Street in Durham. Police said bullets came into the apartment from the outside. Police said...
Hidden camera found in Walmart restroom in Virginia; police searching for suspects
DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department was notified via media inquiry of a potential hidden camera at a Walmart location on Monday morning. According to the DPD, the media tip about the Walmart located at 515 Mount Cross Road came at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. Officials say prior to the media […]
WSET
Roanoke man dies at traffic stop in self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A death at a traffic stop in Roanoke on Monday evening is now being investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. On Sept. 27, 2022, the USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting an ongoing criminal investigation into a fugitive suspect. A passenger in...
WSET
Lynchburg Police Department looking for suspect in armed robbery at KWIK STOP: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at KWIK STOP Tuesday night, Police said. This incident happened at 11:50 p.m. on Old Forest Road. Officers said they responded to a report of an armed robbery. A man...
WSET
Trapped passenger rescued from car in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A passenger was trapped in their vehicle Wednesday after it went off the road in Roanoke. The Orange Avenue on-ramp at 581 South was the location of the accident, Roanoke Fire EMS said. Photos show a car stuck between trees with personnel working on retrieval....
WDBJ7.com
State police investigating death during felony traffic stop in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a death that occurred during a felony traffic stop in Roanoke Tuesday night. Police say the United States Marshal Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting a criminal investigation into 47-year-old Joshua Donahue of Roanoke, who was known to be in the area of Rt. 220 in Roanoke County.
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
cbs17
Mom in wheelchair killed after she’s hit by car driven by DWI suspect, Roxboro police say
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother in a wheelchair was hit by a car and died in a DWI crash Tuesday night in Roxboro, police said. The incident was reported at 8:10 p.m. on Hurdle Mills Road near Cleveland Lane, according to a news release from Roxboro police. Connie...
WSET
Danville's Chief of Police pulls out of running for job in Colorado
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville has seen the fruits of the police department's labor under the leadership of Chief of Police Scott Booth from community policing to a low crime rate, so it isn't shocking that Booth was in the running for the police chief position in Aurora, Colorado.
Police investigating NC shooting that left 1 dead, 3 others hurt
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others hurt Tuesday evening. It happened just after 6:15 p.m. at the University Gardens Condominiums on Pritchard Avenue Extension, WTVD reports. Officers were called to the scene for reports of “multiple” gunshots, police said.
‘Suspicious’ deaths of High Point man and several dogs ruled as carbon monoxide poisoning
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A conclusion has been reached by police in what was called a “suspicious” scene at a High Point home where a man and several dogs were found dead. At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, police responded to help EMS at a home on the 900 block of Amos Street. The […]
WSET
Danville woman killed in 4-wheeler collision
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman driving a 4-wheeler was killed Wednesday after being hit by a truck in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police. At approximately 6:40 p.m., a 2001 Honda ATV pulled out of a private driveway on Spencer Preston Road and was hit by a Ford F-350.
WSET
57-year-old Martinsville man killed in Henry Co. intersection crash
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened at the intersection of Kings Mountain Road and Virginia Avenue. At approximately 8:30 p.m., a 2011 Nissan Altima didn't stop at a red...
WXII 12
High Point man shot Monday, now identified
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was shot and killed in High Point, Monday night, has been identified. High Point Police said they found 28-year-old Shyheim Thornton shot multiple times on Emily Loop. He died at the scene. A second victim, a 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden, showed...
Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WSET
Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office warns of new suspicious phone call scam
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has received several tips from community members saying they have received suspicious phone calls. Folks are saying that some scammers are even impersonating staff members of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, demanding money for missing court or overdue tickets.
High Point neighbors remember man found dead in home alongside dogs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one High Point neighborhood are remembering a neighbor they loved who always helped others after he and his five dogs were found dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Rober Baker. Investigators believe Baker was dead for several days before he was found. They are […]
WSET
Lynchburg woman, 3 others indicted in unemployment compensation fraud: Miyares
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In March, Attorney General Jason Miyares was asked by the Virginia Employment Commission to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. In response, the Attorney General created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit to handle these cases and protect Virginians. To date, the unit has produced...
WBTM
Missing Boy Found by Danville Police
14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville woman dies in fatal ATV crash
A Danville woman was killed after being struck while riding an ATV in Henry County. The crash occurred on Wednesday, Sept 28 at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road, one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private...
