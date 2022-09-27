WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO