ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 2

Related
cbs17

2 injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in Durham on Thursday night, police say. On Thursday shortly before 6:45 p.m., police responded to the McDougald Terrace in the 1200 block of East Lawson Street in Durham. Police said bullets came into the apartment from the outside. Police said...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
WSET

Trapped passenger rescued from car in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A passenger was trapped in their vehicle Wednesday after it went off the road in Roanoke. The Orange Avenue on-ramp at 581 South was the location of the accident, Roanoke Fire EMS said. Photos show a car stuck between trees with personnel working on retrieval....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

State police investigating death during felony traffic stop in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a death that occurred during a felony traffic stop in Roanoke Tuesday night. Police say the United States Marshal Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting a criminal investigation into 47-year-old Joshua Donahue of Roanoke, who was known to be in the area of Rt. 220 in Roanoke County.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two killed in Henry County crashes

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hidden Camera#Crime Stoppers#Dpd#The Danville Walmart
WSET

Danville's Chief of Police pulls out of running for job in Colorado

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville has seen the fruits of the police department's labor under the leadership of Chief of Police Scott Booth from community policing to a low crime rate, so it isn't shocking that Booth was in the running for the police chief position in Aurora, Colorado.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Danville woman killed in 4-wheeler collision

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman driving a 4-wheeler was killed Wednesday after being hit by a truck in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police. At approximately 6:40 p.m., a 2001 Honda ATV pulled out of a private driveway on Spencer Preston Road and was hit by a Ford F-350.
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WXII 12

High Point man shot Monday, now identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was shot and killed in High Point, Monday night, has been identified. High Point Police said they found 28-year-old Shyheim Thornton shot multiple times on Emily Loop. He died at the scene. A second victim, a 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden, showed...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSET

Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office warns of new suspicious phone call scam

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has received several tips from community members saying they have received suspicious phone calls. Folks are saying that some scammers are even impersonating staff members of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, demanding money for missing court or overdue tickets.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

High Point neighbors remember man found dead in home alongside dogs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one High Point neighborhood are remembering a neighbor they loved who always helped others after he and his five dogs were found dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Rober Baker. Investigators believe Baker was dead for several days before he was found. They are […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WSET

Lynchburg woman, 3 others indicted in unemployment compensation fraud: Miyares

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In March, Attorney General Jason Miyares was asked by the Virginia Employment Commission to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. In response, the Attorney General created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit to handle these cases and protect Virginians. To date, the unit has produced...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Missing Boy Found by Danville Police

14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville woman dies in fatal ATV crash

A Danville woman was killed after being struck while riding an ATV in Henry County. The crash occurred on Wednesday, Sept 28 at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road, one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy