WVNT-TV
Dry start Friday; active weather tonight as remnants of Hurricane Ian move in
A WIND ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT FOR POCAHONTAS, NICHOLAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER, TAZEWELL, BLAND & GILES COUNTIES FRIDAY AT 2PM UNTIL MIDNIGHT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST. Strong winds associated with the remnants of TS IAN are expected to bring wind gusts in excess of 30mph with 40-45mph gusts possible. With many trees still with leaves on them, downed trees, power outages, and property damage is possible.
AccuWeather: Ian's Rain Arrives Tonight
AccuWeather says the heaviest rain arrives overnight, but it stays cloudy, damp and cool through early next week.
Extreme weather watches and warnings hit Virginia
As Ian begins to enter Virginia, storms are expected in many counties and cities throughout the commonwealth. As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, Tornado watches have now been issued for three Southeast Virginia counties.
Here’s how Hurricane Ian will impact West Virginia weather
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane along Florida's western coast near Cayo Costa Island at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The Blaze Storm Center
Stay up to date on possible rain and wind from Ian with the Blaze Storm Center!
cbs19news
Weakened Ian expected to bring inches of rain to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hurricane Ian came ashore on the western side of Florida as a strong Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Though it has significantly weakened in crossing the peninsula and it is expected to continue weakening when it turns into the Carolinas, it is still expected to bring inches of rain to much of Virginia.
WSET
Crews prepare for Hurricane Ian to bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia
(WSET) — Crews in our area are preparing for the impact Hurricane Ian could have here. AAA spokesperson, Morgan Dean said by the time Hurricane Ian hits Virginia -- the main threat will be the rain and potential flash flooding it could cause. “Based on the forecasts is going...
Here’s how much snow could fall above 12,000 feet this weekend
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a pattern change this weekend that will bring snow to the mountains.
Tri-City Herald
Are we in an El Niño or La Niña year? What this winter could mean for Washington weather
Washington’s upcoming winter is forecast to be average to slightly colder than usual, according to experts, as climate patterns steer the state’s weather. One of those climate patterns is El Niño and La Niña, a weather phenomenon that occurs in the Pacific Ocean and can affect global weather. Here’s what the two weather patterns mean and how they will affect Washington this winter.
oilcity.news
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Here is how Ian will impact Virginia
Our weather will be quiet Thursday. Rain will move in from the south Friday, and it will be a very wet weekend.
oceancity.com
The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches
Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
Tornado confirmed in Upstate NY by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Upstate New York on Sunday. According to WBNG, the National Weather Service in Binghamton said a storm survey revealed a tornado moved through Walton, N.Y., between 6:30 and 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 25. The twister’s winds were measured at EF-0 to EF-1, the two weakest of six categories on the Enhanced Fujita scale used to measure tornado strength; wind gusts peaked at 95 miles per hour, the NWS said.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
LIST: Local event cancelations and delays due to Hurricane Ian, storm’s predicted path to Virginia
Area organizations and governments are publicizing schedule changes of gatherings and events due to the wet and windy weather expected this weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
WDBJ7.com
Tips for preparing for possible tropical weather impacts in Southwest Virginia from Hurricane Ian
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the threat of possible tropical weather impacts from Hurricane Ian, WDBJ7 and the American Red Cross have some tips and reminders to make sure you are prepared. The important point is to prepare now instead of waiting until later this week. Jackie Grant with the...
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
WDTV
WATCH: West Virginia native goes viral for flying into Hurricane Ian
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An aerospace engineer from West Virginia flew into Hurricane Ian early Wednesday morning, and he says the flight was the worst of his career. Nick Underwood, a WVU graduate, works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He took a video aboard a NOAA flight as he flew into the hurricane.
