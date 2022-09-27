ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

Dry start Friday; active weather tonight as remnants of Hurricane Ian move in

A WIND ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT FOR POCAHONTAS, NICHOLAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER, TAZEWELL, BLAND & GILES COUNTIES FRIDAY AT 2PM UNTIL MIDNIGHT, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST. Strong winds associated with the remnants of TS IAN are expected to bring wind gusts in excess of 30mph with 40-45mph gusts possible. With many trees still with leaves on them, downed trees, power outages, and property damage is possible.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
cbs19news

Weakened Ian expected to bring inches of rain to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hurricane Ian came ashore on the western side of Florida as a strong Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Though it has significantly weakened in crossing the peninsula and it is expected to continue weakening when it turns into the Carolinas, it is still expected to bring inches of rain to much of Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frosty#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms
Tri-City Herald

Are we in an El Niño or La Niña year? What this winter could mean for Washington weather

Washington’s upcoming winter is forecast to be average to slightly colder than usual, according to experts, as climate patterns steer the state’s weather. One of those climate patterns is El Niño and La Niña, a weather phenomenon that occurs in the Pacific Ocean and can affect global weather. Here’s what the two weather patterns mean and how they will affect Washington this winter.
WASHINGTON STATE
oilcity.news

Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
CASPER, WY
oceancity.com

The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches

Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Syracuse.com

Tornado confirmed in Upstate NY by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Upstate New York on Sunday. According to WBNG, the National Weather Service in Binghamton said a storm survey revealed a tornado moved through Walton, N.Y., between 6:30 and 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 25. The twister’s winds were measured at EF-0 to EF-1, the two weakest of six categories on the Enhanced Fujita scale used to measure tornado strength; wind gusts peaked at 95 miles per hour, the NWS said.
WALTON, NY
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’

Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
VIRGINIA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
wchstv.com

Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WATCH: West Virginia native goes viral for flying into Hurricane Ian

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An aerospace engineer from West Virginia flew into Hurricane Ian early Wednesday morning, and he says the flight was the worst of his career. Nick Underwood, a WVU graduate, works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He took a video aboard a NOAA flight as he flew into the hurricane.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy