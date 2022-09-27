Read full article on original website
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
Topeka non-profit organization welcomed into Kansas Chamber of Commerce
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A non-profit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities find employment has been officially welcomed to the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. LifeWorx Inc., now located at 1709 SW Randolph, helps those with disabilities get back into the workforce. They help clients with resume building, job coaching,...
Topeka man to ride ultramarathon to raise funds for children with cancer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka businessman will ride an ultramarathon to raise money for two local children with cancer. Eric Nordgren, a Topeka businessman says that for the 17th year in a row, he will ride an ultramarathon bile ride to raise money for local pediatric cancer patients. He said the 2022 ride will pass through 12 counties, cap 17,000 miles and recognize its 17th year.
Oktoberfest starts at 4 p.m. Friday in Junction City
An event that proved extremely popular in 2021, Oktoberfest, returns to downtown Junction City Friday and Saturday. Justin Hoover, coordinator, said, "Tables and chairs will arrive at 8 in the morning and then all of our crew will get there and set all that up and get all of the lights and tents and everything worked up.
Topeka coffee shop owner encourages employment for people with disabilities
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Topeka woman is providing opportunities to a community that may sometimes go unseen, all inside of a small, locally owned coffee shop. There’s nothing like starting your day with a fresh cup of coffee or at least a friendly smile from your local barista. Caitlyn Halsey is the owner of Dialogue Coffee […]
Two Manhattan healthcare workers honored for community service
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two healthcare workers in Manhattan have been honored for their service to the community. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says its own Marty Reed, RN, and board member John Armbrust were recently honored by the Kansas Hospital Association at its annual convention for their commitment to safe quality care.
World-renowned K-State professors honored for advancements in their fields
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two world-renowned professors at K-State have been honored for the advancements they have made in their fields. Kansas State University says internationally recognized professor of entimology Yoonseong Park and university distinguished professor and head of anatomy and physiology Hans Coetzee have been honored with the 2022-2023 Commerce Bank and W.T. Kemper Foundation Distinguished Graduate Faculty Award.
Topeka area becomes younger, more diverse according to Census
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Capital City’s population is becoming younger and more diverse. The Greater Topeka Partnership says the U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 data on Sept. 15 which shows that the population of Shawnee Co. has increased by 1,389 residents since 2019. This is the fastest the population has grown in a decade.
Students gather Wednesday morning outside schools for annual ‘See You at the Pole’ prayer rally
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in Topeka, across the nation and around the world gathered Wednesday morning for the annual “See You at the Pole” prayer rally outside their schools. In Topeka, about 35 students and faculty members took part in the prayer gathering outside Cair Paravel Latin...
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
New attorneys to take oaths at Topeka Performing Arts Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New attorneys will swear their oaths to practice in the Sunflower State a the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Kansas Courts says those who successfully passed the Kansas Bar Exam will be sworn in as attorneys in the Sunflower State at an in-person ceremony at 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The ceremony will take place in the Georgia Neese Gray Performance Hall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 SE 8th Ave.
Body found under Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka. Officials were called to the 200 block of SE Quincy around 8:15 a.m. Friday. Lt. Scott Scurlock tells 13 NEWS that a person walked into the Law Enforcement Center...
Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
Heavy police presence at local townhomes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence could be seen at Paradise Plaza, located at 2100 SE 12th Street on Friday, September 30. The tape, which blocked a significant portion of the complex, was taken down around 6 a.m., and police would not comment on the cause. However, they did say they would release more information later.
Family Service and Guidance Center receives $4 million grant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family Service and Guidance Center received a generous grant this week. It is a four-year, $4 million dollar grant from the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration. FSGC says the money, and a new certification as a Comprehensive Community Behavioral Health Clinic will be used...
Four KU programs receive $8+ million grants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Four educational programs at the University of Kansas have been granted more than $8 million to continue serving first-generation and low-income students. The University of Kansas says the Center of Educational Opportunity Programs recently secured more than $8 million in funds from the U.S. Department of...
Stormont Vail offers drive-thru flu shot clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has announced its flu shot clinic locations and times for 2022. Stormont Vail Health says it will host a variety of flu shot clinics again in 2022 for established patients who have previously had a flu shot. It said a list of scheduled clinics is as follows:
Nominations open for Morris Co. district magistrate judge vacancy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations are open for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co. Kansas Courts says that the Eighth Judicial District Nominating Commission has opened nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co. The vacancy will be created by the Jan. 1 retirement of Judge Margaret White.
