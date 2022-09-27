ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wamego, KS

WIBW

Junction City para to compete on The Voice

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Topeka non-profit organization welcomed into Kansas Chamber of Commerce

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A non-profit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities find employment has been officially welcomed to the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. LifeWorx Inc., now located at 1709 SW Randolph, helps those with disabilities get back into the workforce. They help clients with resume building, job coaching,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man to ride ultramarathon to raise funds for children with cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka businessman will ride an ultramarathon to raise money for two local children with cancer. Eric Nordgren, a Topeka businessman says that for the 17th year in a row, he will ride an ultramarathon bile ride to raise money for local pediatric cancer patients. He said the 2022 ride will pass through 12 counties, cap 17,000 miles and recognize its 17th year.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Oktoberfest starts at 4 p.m. Friday in Junction City

An event that proved extremely popular in 2021, Oktoberfest, returns to downtown Junction City Friday and Saturday. Justin Hoover, coordinator, said, "Tables and chairs will arrive at 8 in the morning and then all of our crew will get there and set all that up and get all of the lights and tents and everything worked up.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Two Manhattan healthcare workers honored for community service

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two healthcare workers in Manhattan have been honored for their service to the community. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says its own Marty Reed, RN, and board member John Armbrust were recently honored by the Kansas Hospital Association at its annual convention for their commitment to safe quality care.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

World-renowned K-State professors honored for advancements in their fields

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two world-renowned professors at K-State have been honored for the advancements they have made in their fields. Kansas State University says internationally recognized professor of entimology Yoonseong Park and university distinguished professor and head of anatomy and physiology Hans Coetzee have been honored with the 2022-2023 Commerce Bank and W.T. Kemper Foundation Distinguished Graduate Faculty Award.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka area becomes younger, more diverse according to Census

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Capital City’s population is becoming younger and more diverse. The Greater Topeka Partnership says the U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 data on Sept. 15 which shows that the population of Shawnee Co. has increased by 1,389 residents since 2019. This is the fastest the population has grown in a decade.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's

Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

New attorneys to take oaths at Topeka Performing Arts Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New attorneys will swear their oaths to practice in the Sunflower State a the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Kansas Courts says those who successfully passed the Kansas Bar Exam will be sworn in as attorneys in the Sunflower State at an in-person ceremony at 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The ceremony will take place in the Georgia Neese Gray Performance Hall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 SE 8th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Body found under Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka. Officials were called to the 200 block of SE Quincy around 8:15 a.m. Friday. Lt. Scott Scurlock tells 13 NEWS that a person walked into the Law Enforcement Center...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Heavy police presence at local townhomes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence could be seen at Paradise Plaza, located at 2100 SE 12th Street on Friday, September 30. The tape, which blocked a significant portion of the complex, was taken down around 6 a.m., and police would not comment on the cause. However, they did say they would release more information later.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Family Service and Guidance Center receives $4 million grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family Service and Guidance Center received a generous grant this week. It is a four-year, $4 million dollar grant from the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration. FSGC says the money, and a new certification as a Comprehensive Community Behavioral Health Clinic will be used...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Four KU programs receive $8+ million grants

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Four educational programs at the University of Kansas have been granted more than $8 million to continue serving first-generation and low-income students. The University of Kansas says the Center of Educational Opportunity Programs recently secured more than $8 million in funds from the U.S. Department of...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail offers drive-thru flu shot clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has announced its flu shot clinic locations and times for 2022. Stormont Vail Health says it will host a variety of flu shot clinics again in 2022 for established patients who have previously had a flu shot. It said a list of scheduled clinics is as follows:
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Nominations open for Morris Co. district magistrate judge vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations are open for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co. Kansas Courts says that the Eighth Judicial District Nominating Commission has opened nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co. The vacancy will be created by the Jan. 1 retirement of Judge Margaret White.
TOPEKA, KS

