PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Saint Rocco’s Treats' founders, Kolby and Kaleb Rush, like many others, returned home from college in 2020 due to the pandemic. Through a lifelong love for dogs, a passion for entrepreneurship, and the knowledge of dog treat craftsmanship thanks to their dad and grandpa, the young men began to wonder how they could use their skills and knowledge to have an impact on the world, according to the business' website.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO