Houston, TX

Lane closures begin Friday in areas around Cypress, League City

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outside of the total closure near the Galleria, there are various lane closure taking places throughout greater Houston this weekend. Starting on Friday, September 30 several lanes will be closed on US-290 in Cypress between Mueschke Road to Cypress Rose Hill. This is not a total closure, but drivers should still expect delays during the time frame of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. No alternate route is needed.
Increased traffic driving revenue in $7.3M Montgomery County Toll Road Authority budget

Pass-through traffic on Hwy. 249 has driven increases in the Montgomery County Toll Road Authority's revenue, reflected in its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Toll Road Authority board—composed of Montgomery County commissioners—unanimously approved a $7.3 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 Sept. 27 that saw...
Ask 2: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?

ROSENBERG, Texas – Question: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?. Answer: The Texas Department of Transportation plans to build an overpass over the railroad separating Rosenberg and Richmond, and the project started back in 2017. TxDOT reported, “This project was set in the early part...
Help is on the way: Company offers help for utility bills

New data shows Houston’s numbers are above the national average when it comes to struggling to keep the lights on. Data from KTRK shows that 26% of Houstonians struggled to pay at least one power bill during the year, which is higher than in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco. The data also revealed that 36% of Houstonians had to either reduce or cut back on food or medicine to help pay for utilities.
