More than 100 employees exposed to over-applied chemical at Richmond-area plant, officials say
RICHMOND, Texas — More than 100 employees were examined Thursday after being exposed to a chemical at a Richmond-area plant, according to the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management. Six of those employees were taken to the hospital with the most severe symptoms being dizziness and lightheadedness. Officials...
Lane closures begin Friday in areas around Cypress, League City
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outside of the total closure near the Galleria, there are various lane closure taking places throughout greater Houston this weekend. Starting on Friday, September 30 several lanes will be closed on US-290 in Cypress between Mueschke Road to Cypress Rose Hill. This is not a total closure, but drivers should still expect delays during the time frame of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. No alternate route is needed.
All lanes reopened after rollover accident on US-59 at University Boulevard in Fort Bend County
Hazmat crews are done cleaning up what appeared to be deer corn after a major 18-wheeler rollover happened in Fort Bend County Thursday afternoon.
Increased traffic driving revenue in $7.3M Montgomery County Toll Road Authority budget
Pass-through traffic on Hwy. 249 has driven increases in the Montgomery County Toll Road Authority's revenue, reflected in its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Toll Road Authority board—composed of Montgomery County commissioners—unanimously approved a $7.3 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 Sept. 27 that saw...
Ask 2: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?
ROSENBERG, Texas – Question: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?. Answer: The Texas Department of Transportation plans to build an overpass over the railroad separating Rosenberg and Richmond, and the project started back in 2017. TxDOT reported, “This project was set in the early part...
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
Total closure this weekend at Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway starting Oct. 1
Heads up! The northbound and southbound mainlanes of SH 249 and the SH 99 eastbound mainlanes will be closed. See what alternate routes you can take.
$450K worth of hydro weed, Xanax found at ‘highly sophisticated’ grow house in Brazoria County, sheriff says
FREEPORT, Texas – A massive haul of dope was kept off the streets after authorities discovered what they said was a “highly sophisticated” marijuana grow house in Freeport, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force was executing a search warrant...
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
FedNat insolvency puts Gulf Coast property owners at risk of losing insurance coverage
About 500 property owners in Harris County and another 500 along the Texas Gulf Coast could lose their insurance coverage after a Florida-based company was declared insolvent and ordered to cease operations by a court in its home state. FedNat Insurance Co., which is licensed in Texas and has about...
Help is on the way: Company offers help for utility bills
New data shows Houston’s numbers are above the national average when it comes to struggling to keep the lights on. Data from KTRK shows that 26% of Houstonians struggled to pay at least one power bill during the year, which is higher than in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco. The data also revealed that 36% of Houstonians had to either reduce or cut back on food or medicine to help pay for utilities.
Meet the Sugar Land Woman Who Had a Generator Installed In Just 9 Days
HOUSTON – Pam Liedy is a first responder. She can’t leave town when disaster hits which is why a generator is a must for her home, and she found one fast with Generator Industries. Dennis Hart is Lead design Consultant with Generator Industries. He says customers should expect...
TxDOT unveils the next 10 years' worth of construction in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas just keeps growing, and now the state's rolling out a 10-year, $85-billion plan to improve roads and keep the economy moving. The Houston area will get a big chunk of that money, about $12.4 billion of the 10-year Unified Transportation Program to give us a look at what's ahead.
Highway 45 Pierce Elevated lanes blocked in both directions due to 2 crashes, HPD says
Police did not say how long it would take to clear both crashes, one of which involved an 18-wheeler.
Her 3 children died in a house fire during the winter freeze. Now, she's carrying on their mission
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Millions were left without power in Texas during the February 2021 winter freeze. One Houston-area family lost a lot more than power when their home caught fire. Jackie Pham lost three children and her own mother in the fire. It's a hard reality for Pham to face.
Houston awarded $8.7 million to protect families from lead, other home health and safety hazards
HOUSTON – Officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development say they have awarded 26 state and government agencies with more than $125 million in an effort to protect children and families from lead-based paint and additional hazards within their homes. According to information released by HUD,...
Clear Lake-area women warn about man asking others for feet pics in public
In some of the incidents, the man claims to be a podiatry student at San Jacinto College and wanted pictures in a specific pose. San Jacinto does not have a podiatry program.
If you use Fort Bend Co. toll without tag and don't pay, you could lose your vehicle
Commissioners will consider a resolution that allows the county to confiscate your vehicle if you don't pay the toll on time. This is how it will work.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo discusses possible impact of an underfunded hospital, health care system
HOUSTON – Judge Hidalgo and public health officials held a news conference Monday to discuss the possible impact on the health care system, as well as on other county districts, if the county does not make quorum at commissioners court. This livestream has ended. Video will be added shortly...
Heavy smoke rises from fire at business in southwest Houston, now 100% contained
HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a huge plume of black smoke filled the sky above a southwest Houston business on Tuesday morning. Around 11:30 a.m., the Houston Fire Department responded to the fire located in the 3400 block of Fondren Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fire officials said...
