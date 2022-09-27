Read full article on original website
Gamespot
PSA: Ana De Armas NC-17 Netflix Movie Blonde Now Available For Streaming
Netflix's Marilyn Monroe movie, Blonde, which stars Ana de Armas in the lead role, is now available to stream. Since first announced, Blonde has been steadily making waves and generating buzz for its position as Netflix's first NC-17 original film. Blonde was written and directed by Andrew Dominik (The Assassination...
Gamespot
Marvel's Blade Loses Director Just Ahead Of Production Starting
Marvel Studios Blade director Bassam Tariq has left the film just two months shy of production beginning in Atlanta, according to Variety. The film was announced back at Marvel's 2019 Comic-Con presentation where Mahershala Ali had been revealed to play the comic book vampire slayer. Though he will no longer...
Gamespot
New York Comic-Con 2022 Schedule: The Biggest Panels And Announcements To Check Out
New York Comic-Con is a festival of the biggest names in entertainment teasing their next big things. As comic culture dominates the movie and TV landscape, NYCC has become the go-to destination for just about anything sci-fi or fantasy related, along with anything esoteric enough to count as nerd culture. That means we can expect tons of new trailers, announcements, and more out of this year's Con. Thanks to the show's schedule, we already know some of what to expect.
Gamespot
Deadpool 3 Gets MCU Release Date, Hugh Jackman As Wolverine
If you were expecting a big Deadpool announcement at Disney's D23 expo earlier this month, you might've been disappointed. But since when has Deadpool ever played by the rules of other Marvel movies--MCU or not? Instead of taking the stage at a big expo, Ryan Reynolds himself announced the release date for his third outing as the Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool 3 from his couch, along with a cameo from a friend.
Gamespot
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Gets First Horrifying Trailer
Starting October 25, Netflix will bring horror stories put together by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro as part of his Cabinet of Curiosities, a brand-new horror anthology show. Every day, two of the eight episodes will be released, so by Halloween, you'll be able to have a very scary marathon. We have your first trailer now.
Gamespot
She-Hulk: 7 Easter Eggs And Every C-List Villain From Episode 7
She-Hulk Episode 7 takes Jen out of the office and to a retreat where former villains are trying to better themselves, as she helps an officer with a problem with Emil Blonsky. Additionally, Jen is dealing with relationship problems of her own and finds help from Blonsky himself. However, the...
16 Screenshots Of People Who Borrowed Someone's Login Info, Then Got Way Too Comfortable On Their Account
Be careful who you lend passwords to.
Gamespot
Marvel's Armor Wars Being Developed As A Film Instead Of A Series
Iron Man casts a long shadow over the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a new round of armor-themed content is about to start. One of the planned series, Armor Wars, will reportedly now be a film rather than a Disney+ series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources tell THR that in...
Gamespot
Ant-Man #3 - The Electric Ant
In the present, the current Ant-Man, Scott Lang, has been tasked by the Avengers with a very important mission: Guard the prison holding Ultron! But the evil Black Ant/Eric O’Grady has other ideas that may spell doom for humanity… Don’t miss this epic journey through Ant-Man’s history!
Gamespot
Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman "Explain" How Wolverine Can Be In The MCU Now
With the surprise announcement that Ryan Reynolds is bringing Hugh Jackman along for Deadpool 3, some questions came up about Jackman's supposed final outing as Wolverine in 2017's Logan and how it all fits in and connected. The two actors took to Twitter yesterday to address some of the concerns...
Gamespot
Action Comics #1047 - Kal-El Returns, Chapter One: Double Sun; Red Moon, Part One
In the aftermath of Superman's epic Warworld Revolution, the Man of Steel is back on Earth and stronger than he's ever been! As he and Steel join forces to remake Metropolis as a true City of Tomorrow, two of Superman's most iconic villains take notice...and they have plans of their own. Meanwhile, Superman's meddling on Warworld has had unforeseen consequences: he's awakened an enemy so ancient and powerful, even this stronger-than-ever Superman will need the whole Super-Family to face it. Introducing new characters and beginning this new chapter in Superman's mythology, don't miss the kickoff to the countdown to Action Comics #1050!
Gamespot
Thor #27 - Venom of Asgard Part One
Donny Cates writes Venom once again, alongside guest artist Salvador Larroca! In this team-up of kings, Thor, King of Asgard, and Eddie Brock, King in Black, must set aside their personal differences to save the one thing they both love: Earth!
